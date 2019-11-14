20 whistleblower movies to watch: All the President's Men, The Report, and more

2019 is a hot year for whistleblowers onscreen. (Wonder why. Do themes of speaking truth to power seem especially relevant now?) Dark Waters shines a spotlight on Robert Bilott (played by Mark Ruffalo), a lawyer who undertook a decades-long battle with DuPont over the company’s environmental contamination and cover-up.

“I’ve gotten to know Rob very well and have a tremendous amount of admiration for him and the work that he’s done,” Ruffalo said in an interview. “[I want] to help have this information be disseminated out into the world. It’s really important. It’s been underreported and it touches all of our lives. It transcends politics and ideologies. It’s one place I think where we can meet communally.”