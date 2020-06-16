After an awkward meet-cute on campus, Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as college freshman Chris strikes a relationship with a schoolmate played by Riverdale's Tiera Skovbye in the trailer for the upcoming film 2 Hearts.

2 Hearts will premiere Sept. 11, only in theaters.

The romantic drama follows Chris and his evolving love story, until fate connects Chris with a complete stranger: Cuban exile Jorge (Adan Canto of Narcos and Designated Survivor), who fell in love with flight attendant Leslie (Radha Mitchell) decades ago. The couple's love stories are shown in the trailer blossoming and ultimately colliding in a mysterious way, with Jorge and Chris both seen heading into the same hospital by the end of the clip.

2 Hearts is directed by Lance Hool and is based on the true stories of Leslie and Jorge Bacardi, of the famous Bacardi Rum family company. Jorge suffered from sickly lungs since childhood, having a debilitating lung disease that nearly ended his life, according to the Mayo Clinic. Since his recovery, Jorge has helped the clinic finance its research.

Elordi is coming off his role as Nate Jacobs in HBO's teen drama Euphoria. Skovbye is currently on USA Network's Dirty John: A Betty Broderick Story and the CW's Riverdale.