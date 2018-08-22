18 of the best 'cabin in the woods' horror movies

What Keeps You Alive (2018)
IFC Midnight
The Strangers (2008)
Everett Collection
Funny Games (2007)
Everett Collection
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Everett Collection
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Everett Collection
Cabin Fever (2002)
Everett Collection
The Ritual (2017)
Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
The Hallow (2015)
IFC Midnight
Deliverance (1972)
Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Antichrist (2009)
Everett Collection
Eden Lake (2008)
Everett Collection
Backcountry (2015)
IFC Midnight
The Evil Dead (1981)
Everett Collection
The Evil Dead 2 (1987)
Everett Collection
Secret Window (2004)
Everett Collection
Always Shine (2016)
Everett Collection
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2009)
Everett Collection
Misery (1990)
Everett Collection
