15 of pop culture's most iconic white dresses

Michelle Obama kicked off her time in the White House with a white dress, choosing this dreamy one-shouldered silk chiffon gown for the 2009 inaugural ball. During her tenure as first lady, Obama was known not only for mixing high and lower-end labels (shout-out to J.Crew!), but also for putting the spotlight on up-and-coming American designers. This gown was created by Jason Wu (an Obama favorite), who didn’t even know the FLOTUS had chosen his design until he saw her wearing it on TV. The iconic dress is now housed in the First Ladies exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.