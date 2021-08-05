Yes, 14 South Park movies will debut over the next 6 years

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone ink a massive deal with Paramount+ to release new content from the beloved comedy through 2027.

Fans will be goin' down to South Park for at least 14 feature films on Paramount+ thanks to a massive new deal inked by beloved series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced Thursday the long-running animated program's run on Comedy Central has been extended through 2027, with a planned 14 movies based on the series slated to hit the Paramount+ streaming service over the same period.

The first two films will premiere by the end of 2021, just ahead of the show's 25th anniversary in 2022.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," said Parker and Stone in a joint statement. "When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It's great to have partners who will always take a chance with us."

South Park l-r: Cartman, Stan, Kyletop: KennyPhoto Credit: Comedy Central 'South Park' will air 14 new movies through 2027. | Credit: Comedy Central

Since its premiere episode aired in 1997, South Park's run has cemented it as the longest-running scripted show in TV history. The 19-time Emmy-nominated animation classic — following four ill-behaved grade-schoolers in the titular Colorado town — has skewered celebrities, social controversies, political scandals, and more throughout its cycle. Nearly three decades into its run, its coronavirus-centered South ParQ Vaccination Special ranked as the No. 1 cable telecast of the year with nearly 3.5 million viewers; its Pandemic Special similarly landed as cable's No. 1 scripted telecast of 2020.

Prior to the massive 14-movie deal with Paramount+, Stone and Parker previously released South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut to theaters in 1999. The animated film grossed more than $52 million at the domestic box office atop earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

