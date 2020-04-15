12 Hour Shift trailer teases Brea Grant's bloody black-comedy

Earlier this year, actress Brea Grant (Heroes, 2009's Halloween II) was looking forward to premiering two films at major festivals. The slasher movie Lucky, which she stars in and wrote, was set to debut at SXSW while the black-comedy 12 Hour Shift, which she wrote and directed, was due to premiere open at Tribeca. Then the coronavirus crisis erupted and both festivals were cancelled.

"Even talking about it now feels like a selfish act," Grant told EW in March, acknowledging her loss against the backdrop of a deadly global pandemic. "I definitely at first experienced [the cancellations] as something that I felt was happening to me personally, but by the time the Tribeca news came, obviously the rest of the world was experiencing it in the same way. It felt like, 'Oh we're all in this together I guess.'"

12 Hour Shift is now premiering, for critics at least, on Sunday via the Tribeca online press library, and to mark this development Grant is releasing the trailer her for film.

12 Hour Shift stars Angela Bettis as Nurse Mandy, who is desperate to make it through her double shift without incident. This is particularly hard to do when you’re an addict and are also involved in a black market organ-trading scheme. When her hapless but dangerous cousin Regina (Chloe Farnworth) messes up a kidney delivery, chaos descends on the Arkansas hospital as Mandy and Regina frantically try to secure a replacement organ through any means necessary. Things grow increasingly complicated when injured convict Jefferson (David Arquette) is brought in, and events spiral even further out of control. The movie costars Kit Williamson, Nikea Gamby-Turner, and wrestling legend Mick Foley.

The film is produced by Christina Arquette, David Arquette, Jordan Wayne Long, Tara Perry, and Matt Glass and has music originally composed by Glass.

Watch the trailer for 12 Hour Shift above.

