The 12 biggest unsung heroes of summer 2019 movies

By Seija Rankin
August 28, 2019 at 06:44 PM EDT

Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame

For giving Steve Rogers his happy ending at long last. There were a lot of heroes in Endgame, but no one has put up with more b.s. than Peggy.

Roops in Blinded by the Light

For introducing Javeed to Bruce Springsteen in the first place — and without whom there would be no story in Blinded by the Light

Ma in Ma

Just for being Ma.

Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe

For inventing Vicebreaker, picking up the $6,400 restaurant tab, and ordering that UberPool to make sure Sasha and Marcus got home safel. 

John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

For solidifying the Keanussance.

Jared in Booksmart

For lending Molly and Amy his car, kicking off the valedictorian speech, and saving graduation. 

Katherine Newbury in Late Night

For being the best-dressed host on television (among other woman-in-a-man’s-world heroicisms). 

Timon in The Lion King

For giving Jon Favreau a reason to cast Billy Eichner, thus saving The Lion King

Brandy in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

For — SPOILER ALERT! — well, murdering the Manson followers. 

Bo Peep in Toy Story 4

So she’s not exactly unsung (she’s…sung?), but she deserves another shoutout for everything she does for Woody. 

Will Forte in Good Boys

For being the best movie dad of summer ’19 (shoutout Booksmart and his graduation appetizer spread). 

Tina Fey in Wine Country 

For teaching everyone that whatever gets said is probably what the person has always thought, and the alcohol just let it out. 

