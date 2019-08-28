Peggy Carter in Avengers: Endgame
For giving Steve Rogers his happy ending at long last. There were a lot of heroes in Endgame, but no one has put up with more b.s. than Peggy.
Roops in Blinded by the Light
For introducing Javeed to Bruce Springsteen in the first place — and without whom there would be no story in Blinded by the Light.
Ma in Ma
Just for being Ma.
Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe
For inventing Vicebreaker, picking up the $6,400 restaurant tab, and ordering that UberPool to make sure Sasha and Marcus got home safel.
John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
For solidifying the Keanussance.
Jared in Booksmart
For lending Molly and Amy his car, kicking off the valedictorian speech, and saving graduation.
Katherine Newbury in Late Night
For being the best-dressed host on television (among other woman-in-a-man’s-world heroicisms).
Timon in The Lion King
For giving Jon Favreau a reason to cast Billy Eichner, thus saving The Lion King.
Brandy in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
For — SPOILER ALERT! — well, murdering the Manson followers.
Bo Peep in Toy Story 4
So she’s not exactly unsung (she’s…sung?), but she deserves another shoutout for everything she does for Woody.
Will Forte in Good Boys
For being the best movie dad of summer ’19 (shoutout Booksmart and his graduation appetizer spread).
Tina Fey in Wine Country
For teaching everyone that whatever gets said is probably what the person has always thought, and the alcohol just let it out.