10 racing movies that put stars behind the wheel

Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise as a rookie NASCAR driver, is often dismissed as an inferior Top Gun rehash, and we won’t try to convince you it’s a cinematic classic. (Just look at those character names: Cole Trickle! Rowdy Burns! Harlem Hoogerhyde!) But director Tony Scott makes the most of the racing sequences, up-close bursts of speed and fury that put you right in the thick of the action. In hindsight, though, Days of Thunder may be more notable as a historical document than a movie: The film was the first pairing of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who met on the set and married shortly thereafter.