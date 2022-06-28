The 10 best movies of 2022 (so far)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rarely has a movie title so aptly captured the prismatic madness of its premise (or rather, the impossibility of even trying to). Everything's wild rumpus springs from the everyday struggles of an L.A. laundromat owner (Michelle Yeoh) and her semi-estranged husband and daughter (Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, respectively), then starts shooting out sparks from there like a Catherine wheel. Some of those flares fizzle before they land, but at its best, Everything, with its hot-dog fingers and sentient, googly-eyed rocks — is surreal and funny and unaccountably moving, all at once.