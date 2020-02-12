Movies

Bong Joon Ho returns to South Korea to great fanfare after winning four Oscars for Parasite

David Oyelowo remembers late 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa: 'She was a ball of light'

Sonic The Hedgehog zooms past the competition at the box office with $57 million

The Eternals will feature Marvel's first onscreen LGBTQ kiss: 'It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss'

Lance Bass on his NYSNC superfan movie’s wild link to studio boss, if the band will star

Joe Mantegna says working with Madonna is like 'working with Godzilla' (in a good way!)

Ben Schwartz on his favorite Sonic game, the movie's Easter eggs for gamers, and sequel plans

Nick Kroll talks making the first movie ever shot on location at the Olympics

Back to the Future Part II, Lethal Weapon sequels stuntwoman and husband killed in shootout

Find & Geek: See the answer key for EW's Oscars-themed puzzle from the March issue

300 director Zack Snyder breaks down the shot that made him want to adapt the comic

Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan take a terrifying drive in trailer for The Stranger

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju knows what Jon Snow and Tormund are up to right now

Robert Pattinson suits up in first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan teach Military Wives to sing in new trailer

Aladdin sequel in the works at Disney

Robert Englund says he is 'too long in the tooth' to play Freddy Krueger again

Watch Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger battle for a Razzie in bonkers new movie trailer

Joker director Todd Phillips shares 'bittersweet' photos of Joaquin Phoenix from last day on set

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell's marriage snowballs to hell and back in Downhill: Review

To All the Boys director on what to expect in next movie Always and Forever, Lara Jean

Lesley Manville talks going to 'dark places' in romantic drama Ordinary Love

Dev Patel armors up for a medieval epic in first trailer for The Green Knight

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan slamming her Oscars outfit honoring female directors

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky Funko Pops are now available — just in time for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Awkwafina to play most successful female gambler in history in The Baccarat Machine

The 7 biggest changes from the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You book to screen

Henry Rollins talks mixtapes in trailer for documentary Analog Love

Rick Moranis returning for Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars react to Lara Jean choosing [SPOILER]

Taika Waititi says Marvel could 'change everything' about Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder character

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is another sweet escape into teen romance: Review

Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, more join Maggie Gyllenhaal's Lost Daughter movie

Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan join Christian Bale in David O. Russell film

A brief history of Wonder Woman's golden armor

Watch Wonder Woman 1984 stars crack each other up discussing sequel ideas in EW's roundtable

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch trailer unveils his 'love letter to journalists'

Breaking down the fierce, funky fashion of Birds of Prey

