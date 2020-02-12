Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching.
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
32 of the most shocking performances ever
From Madonna to Beyoncé, these singers know how to put on a show.
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Find out which A-listers missed out on memorable parts
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Recaps
TV Reunions
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Movie Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Home
Chevron Right
Movies
Chevron Right
Movies
Share
Movies
Previous
Movie Reviews
Movie Reunions
Trailers
Film Festivals
Next
Most Recent
Bong Joon Ho returns to South Korea to great fanfare after winning four Oscars for
Parasite
Bong Joon Ho returns to South Korea to great fanfare after winning four Oscars for
Parasite
Read More
Next
David Oyelowo remembers late 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa: 'She was a ball of light'
David Oyelowo remembers late 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa: 'She was a ball of light'
Read More
Next
Sonic The Hedgehog
zooms past the competition at the box office with $57 million
Sonic The Hedgehog
zooms past the competition at the box office with $57 million
Read More
Next
The Eternals
will feature Marvel's first onscreen LGBTQ kiss: 'It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss'
The Eternals
will feature Marvel's first onscreen LGBTQ kiss: 'It’s a beautiful, very moving kiss'
Read More
Next
Lance Bass on his NYSNC superfan movie’s wild link to studio boss, if the band will star
Lance Bass on his NYSNC superfan movie’s wild link to studio boss, if the band will star
Read More
Next
Joe Mantegna says working with Madonna is like 'working with Godzilla' (in a good way!)
Joe Mantegna says working with Madonna is like 'working with Godzilla' (in a good way!)
Read More
Next
More Movies
Ben Schwartz on his favorite Sonic game, the movie's Easter eggs for gamers, and sequel plans
Ben Schwartz on his favorite Sonic game, the movie's Easter eggs for gamers, and sequel plans
Read More
Next
Nick Kroll talks making the first movie ever shot on location at the Olympics
Nick Kroll talks making the first movie ever shot on location at the Olympics
Read More
Next
Back to the Future Part II, Lethal Weapon
sequels stuntwoman and husband killed in shootout
Back to the Future Part II, Lethal Weapon
sequels stuntwoman and husband killed in shootout
Read More
Next
Find & Geek: See the answer key for EW's Oscars-themed puzzle from the March issue
Find & Geek: See the answer key for EW's Oscars-themed puzzle from the March issue
Read More
Next
300
director Zack Snyder breaks down the shot that made him want to adapt the comic
300
director Zack Snyder breaks down the shot that made him want to adapt the comic
Read More
Next
Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan take a terrifying drive in trailer for
The Stranger
Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan take a terrifying drive in trailer for
The Stranger
Read More
Next
Game of Thrones
star Kristofer Hivju knows what Jon Snow and Tormund are up to right now
Close
Close
Previous
To All the Boys 2
fans are falling for breakout star Jordan Fisher
An NSYNC movie is coming! But it's not exactly what you think
10 of the best romantic horror movies to watch on Valentine's Day
Listen to Billie Eilish's moody James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell discuss their 'flaw-fest'
Downhill
Next
All Movies
Robert Pattinson suits up in first look at Matt Reeves'
The Batman
Robert Pattinson suits up in first look at Matt Reeves'
The Batman
Read More
Next
Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan teach
Military Wives
to sing in new trailer
Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan teach
Military Wives
to sing in new trailer
Read More
Next
Aladdin
sequel in the works at Disney
Aladdin
sequel in the works at Disney
Read More
Next
Robert Englund says he is 'too long in the tooth' to play Freddy Krueger again
Robert Englund says he is 'too long in the tooth' to play Freddy Krueger again
Read More
Next
Watch Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger battle for a Razzie in bonkers new movie trailer
Watch Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger battle for a Razzie in bonkers new movie trailer
Read More
Next
Joker
director Todd Phillips shares 'bittersweet' photos of Joaquin Phoenix from last day on set
Joker
director Todd Phillips shares 'bittersweet' photos of Joaquin Phoenix from last day on set
Read More
Next
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell's marriage snowballs to hell and back in
Downhill
: Review
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell's marriage snowballs to hell and back in
Downhill
: Review
Read More
Next
To All the Boys
director on what to expect in next movie
Always and Forever, Lara Jean
To All the Boys
director on what to expect in next movie
Always and Forever, Lara Jean
Read More
Next
Lesley Manville talks going to 'dark places' in romantic drama
Ordinary Love
Lesley Manville talks going to 'dark places' in romantic drama
Ordinary Love
Read More
Next
Dev Patel armors up for a medieval epic in first trailer for
The Green Knight
Dev Patel armors up for a medieval epic in first trailer for
The Green Knight
Read More
Next
Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan slamming her Oscars outfit honoring female directors
Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan slamming her Oscars outfit honoring female directors
Read More
Next
Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky Funko Pops are now available — just in time for
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky Funko Pops are now available — just in time for
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Read More
Next
Awkwafina to play most successful female gambler in history in
The Baccarat Machine
Awkwafina to play most successful female gambler in history in
The Baccarat Machine
Read More
Next
The 7 biggest changes from the
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
book to screen
The 7 biggest changes from the
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
book to screen
Read More
Next
Henry Rollins talks mixtapes in trailer for documentary
Analog Love
Henry Rollins talks mixtapes in trailer for documentary
Analog Love
Read More
Next
Rick Moranis returning for
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
reboot
Rick Moranis returning for
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
reboot
Read More
Next
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
stars react to Lara Jean choosing [SPOILER]
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
stars react to Lara Jean choosing [SPOILER]
Read More
Next
Taika Waititi says Marvel could 'change everything' about Natalie Portman's
Thor: Love and Thunder
character
Taika Waititi says Marvel could 'change everything' about Natalie Portman's
Thor: Love and Thunder
character
Read More
Next
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
is another sweet escape into teen romance: Review
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
is another sweet escape into teen romance: Review
Read More
Next
Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, more join Maggie Gyllenhaal's
Lost Daughter
movie
Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, more join Maggie Gyllenhaal's
Lost Daughter
movie
Read More
Next
Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan join Christian Bale in David O. Russell film
Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan join Christian Bale in David O. Russell film
Read More
Next
A brief history of Wonder Woman's golden armor
A brief history of Wonder Woman's golden armor
Read More
Next
Watch
Wonder Woman 1984
stars crack each other up discussing sequel ideas in EW's roundtable
Watch
Wonder Woman 1984
stars crack each other up discussing sequel ideas in EW's roundtable
Read More
Next
Wes Anderson's
The French Dispatch
trailer unveils his 'love letter to journalists'
Wes Anderson's
The French Dispatch
trailer unveils his 'love letter to journalists'
Read More
Next
Breaking down the fierce, funky fashion of
Birds of Prey
Breaking down the fierce, funky fashion of
Birds of Prey
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
Close
View image
Movies
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.