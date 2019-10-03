Eddie Murphy elevates the shambolically charming biopic Dolemite Is My Name

Image zoom François Duhamel/Netflix

Rudy Ray Moore is his name, and failure is sort of his game. Soft-gutted, anxious, and sliding fast into middle-aged oblivion, Moore is a man out of time in Dolemite Is My Name: still chasing the showbiz dream in mid-’70s Los Angeles with a bag of tricks whose sell-by date expired somewhere around 1959.

Then again, he’s also played by Eddie Murphy, a comic legend still so electrically, irrepressibly alive that you hardly doubt Ray will rise above it all to become the blaxploitation hero of the title. Or that Murphy himself will be able to elevate this modest, shambolically charming biopic through the sheer force of his will (and the support of a cast that includes a fantastically loose and loopy turn from another actor absent from the screen for too long, Wesley Snipes).

A struggling record store manager and part-time club MC, Rudy finds a fresh persona by cribbing it from the man on the street, literally — a group of local hobos who congregate on the sidewalks and alleys downtown, drinking and boasting and trading stories in a kind of gleefully scatological shorthand that sounds less like talking than a kind of bebop poetry.

Soon he has the crowds roaring for a hard-R comedy act he can take on the road, and on record. And a loyal crew, too, that includes Titus Burgess, Mike Epps, and Craig Robinson. But his tours and comedy albums are still somewhere on the fringes of “real” show business, and Rudy won’t settle for less than the big prize — movies.

His concept for Dolemite has everything: Boobs, kung fu, high-speed car chases. What it doesn’t have is a budget; cue the let’s-put-on-a-show shenanigans — a process so shoestring-DIY that even the on-set power supply is appropriated from a nearby building.

Director Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) makes the wheels turn, and steeps the movie’s sound and visuals in bright ’70s shagadelics, but it’s the performances that carry the story: Snipes’ eccentric, fastidious director; Keegan-Michael Key’s reluctant Dolemite screenwriter; Da’Vine Joy Randolph as a zaftig comedienne who cuts through untruths with a scalpel.

And of course Murphy, who brings so much hope and hunger and pure life force to the role that he makes you believe in every punchline, pelvic thrust, and egregiously misplaced karate kick. Moore’s movies may not have won Oscars, or even made it to reputable cinemas, but he gave the world something mighty mighty: homegrown, outrageously original, and from the motherf—in’ heart. B+

