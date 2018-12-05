Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell among Four Weddings and a Funeral cast reuniting for Red Nose Day

Get ready for some very English fumbling through awkward social engagements!

On Wednesday, Comic Relief announced that the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral will reunite for the first time in 25 years for a special short movie in support of Red Nose Day 2019 — and there’ll be one more wedding to add to the list!

The reunion will be titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding and is written by Richard Curtis, who penned the 1994 classic romcom and is the co-founder of Red Nose Day (a UK charity that aims to create a poverty-free world). Last year, Curtis reunited the cast of Love Actually for the same cause.

Stephen Morley/Gramercy

The upcoming short will bring original cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker back together after a quarter of a century. They will also be joined in the short film by some special guest stars.

The beloved 1994 flick sees a group of friends attend a number of social events (four weddings and one funeral to be precise) and fall in love with other attendees of said occasions along the way. Good-natured Charles (played by Grant) falls for an American named Carrie (Andie MacDowell) and they embark on a turbulent almost-relationship that somehow includes Charles helping Carrie pick out her dress for her wedding to another man.

“We’re all definitely older – I suspect no wiser,” said Curtis in regard to the reunion in a statement. “It’s been really enjoyable working out what’s happened to all the characters – and now they get back together for the fifth wedding. Where, as usual, not everything will go as planned.”

The Academy Award-nominated film is currently being adapted into a new Hulu series by Mindy Kaling.

The One Red Nose Day and a Wedding special will premiere during Red Nose Day 2019 on BBC One on 15 March and will also feature as part of NBC’s programming for Red Nose Day USA in May.

