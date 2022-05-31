Miss USA

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe, Miss USA makes top 10
It's the first time in 20 years that Miss India has taken the crown.
Miss USA's first trans contestant 'shocked' by early elimination: 'They were just not ready'
Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez has addressed being let loose from the pageant.
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith crowned Miss USA 2021
The reporter based in Louisville will now go on to compete in Miss Universe.
Newly crowned Miss Nevada will be the first transgender woman to compete for Miss USA
Kataluna Enriquez has been competing in pageants since 2016.
Miss USA hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey on diverse competition, not saying wrong name
Donald Trump: Miss Universe Organization bought in full from NBC
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez crowned Miss USA 2014
Miss USA 2013: Important things you missed
Miss USA 2012 offers new possibility for contestant humiliation
Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic return to host this year's Miss USA competition
