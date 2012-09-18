Miss America

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Events
Miss America
Miss America
Share
Miss America
Most Recent
SAGE STEELE, CHRIS HARRISON, MISS NORTH DAKOTA CARA MUND
Miss America 2018: 6 highlights of the pageant
One winner, two ventriloquist dummies, and infinite fun facts
Read More
Image
Miss America 2017 best moments
But we can't pick just one favorite
Read More
Image
Miss America: First openly gay contestant talks about competing
Read More
Image
Ciara joins Miss America judges panel
Read More
Image
Kelley Johnson: Miss Colorado stops by Ellen DeGeneres to discuss Miss America monologue
Read More
Image
Miss America 2016 react: Vanessa Williams apologies and other things you missed
Read More
Advertisement
More Miss America
Image
Vanessa Williams: Miss America apology aired
Image
Vanessa Williams: Miss America head judge for 2016
Image
Miss America responds to hazing allegations on 'Good Morning America'
Miss America was dismissed from sorority for alleged hazing violations
Miss America
Miss America 2015: What you missed
Image
Oprah, Vanessa Williams, and other stars who got their start in beauty pageants
Miss America Nina Davuluri sticks up for suspended high school student
Image
Miss America 2014: Butt glue and other highlights
MISS AMERICA 02
Bikinis, tattoos, and more style secrets from the Miss America pageant
Image
Miss America song dispute
Miss America 2012
Miss America back in Atlantic City
There she is: Miss America crowns its new Queen of Kitsch
All Miss America
Fox & Friends pranked by aspiring comedian
Article
//
September 18, 2012
Anyone else counting the seconds until 'Miss America' tonight?
Article
//
January 14, 2012
Chris Harrison
Chris Harrison hosting Miss America
Article
//
September 07, 2011
Miss Nebraska Teresa Scanlan crowned Miss America
Article
//
January 16, 2011
Image
The Miss America Pageant is tonight on ABC: Did you realize that? Will you watch?
Article
//
January 15, 2011
Image
Miss Universe 2010: 10 ridiculous opening gasps
Article
//
August 24, 2010
miss-iowa
Miss USA's sexy photo scandal: This time it was intentional!
Article
//
May 11, 2010
Miss America 2010: Why we prayed for it to end (and for world peace, obviously)
Article
//
January 31, 2010
miss-america
Who Killed Miss America?
Article
//
January 30, 2010
Miss America 2010: Already loving Miss Kentucky
Article
//
January 26, 2010
Miss America
Article
//
December 01, 1995
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.