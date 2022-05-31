Everyone thought Jared Leto was already at the Met Gala until Jared Leto showed up with another Jared Leto
If you got confused, you weren't alone.
Michelle Yeoh loves Andrew Garfield for his Everything Everywhere-inspired hot dog fingers
"I love him! I love him!" Yeoh exclaimed at the Met Gala.
How Kim Kardashian got Marilyn Monroe's original JFK 'Happy Birthday' dress for the Met Gala
The reality star went to great lengths to wear the iconic gown.
Tom Ford grills Katy Perry's hamburger Met Gala look and fans bite back: 'It's turned into a costume party'
The designer-director also shaded the singer's chandelier ensemble, even though it seemingly referenced Susan Sontag's influential 1964 essay 'Notes on Camp.'
Drag Race queen Symone on her Lil' Kim-inspired Met Gala look and hilarious run-in with Rihanna
RuPaul's Drag Race winner exclusively tells EW what the Met Gala meant to her and breaks down her hilarious interactions with Whoopi Goldberg and Rihanna.
See the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet
The stars hitting the carpet at the 2021 Met Gala were inspired by the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'