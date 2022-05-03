Marvel

Tom Holland and Brie Larson return as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in new Disneyland Paris rides
Larson and Holland reprise their hero roles as Disney confirms the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force coaster and the Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure interactive dark ride.
Marvel is reportedly developing a Daredevil Disney+ series
The Man Without Fear could be coming back to the small screen.
Everything Everywhere? Spider-Man: No Way Home or Into the Spider-Verse? What's the best multiverse movie?
'Everything Everywhere,' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' or 'Into the Spider-Verse'?
Simu Liu on telling his immigrant family's story in memoir We Were Dreamers
Tatiana Maslany is mean and green in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer
The new Marvel series will debut on Disney+ August 17.
Samuel L. Jackson teases Nick Fury in Secret Invasion: 'There are things that even I really didn't know'
Doctor Strange 2 writer breaks down Wanda's controversial arc and those killer cameos
Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron opens up about Wanda, the Illuminati, and bringing Sam Raimi horror to the MCU.
Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and husband convicted of multiple counts of child sex abuse
The couple's offenses relate to sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as another underage victim.
Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat on bringing Kamala Khan from page to screen
Taika Waititi teases Thor: Love and Thunder as Thor's 'midlife crisis' film
Elizabeth Olsen reveals the advice Mary-Kate and Ashley gave her to help navigate Marvel fame
George Pérez, beloved superhero comic book artist, dies at 67
Let's break down those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness end-credits scenes

Spoilers ahead!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: The loopiest, bloodiest Marvel movie yet
Movie Reviews // May 03, 2022
Spider-Man director Jon Watts will no longer helm Marvel's Fantastic Four movie
Movies // April 29, 2022
John Stamos will voice Tony Stark on Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 2
TV // April 29, 2022
2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
Oscars // April 28, 2022
Marvel confirms Illuminati for Doctor Strange 2 — so who will we meet?
Movies // April 26, 2022
Bad Bunny will play El Muerto, Marvel's first Latino hero with his own live-action movie
Movies // April 25, 2022
Natalie Portman one-ups Chris Hemsworth with her own Thor: Love and Thunder poster
Movies // April 20, 2022
Moon Knight directors break down that mind-bending hospital sequence and Indiana Jones homage
TV // April 20, 2022
Guardians of the Galaxy crosses over with Eternals in Disney World's new Cosmic Rewind coaster
Movies // April 18, 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch announced as next Saturday Night Live host with musical guest Arcade Fire
TV // April 17, 2022
How Moon Knight pays tribute to the late Gaspard Ulliel
TV // April 13, 2022
May Calamawy got her Moon Knight audition through Instagram
TV // April 13, 2022
Jared Leto's Morbius director bites back after negative reviews: 'I have a lot of self-hatred'
Movies // April 05, 2022
Morbius director on Matt Smith's shirtless dancing and how Spider-Man: No Way Home changed the film
Movies // April 04, 2022
Let's talk about those bonkers Morbius credit scenes — and what they mean for Marvel's multiverse
Movies // April 01, 2022
Morbius review: Sony's high-gloss vampire superhero film isn't really a full movie, but it's fun
Movie Reviews // March 30, 2022
Disney+ is restoring Falcon and the Winter Soldier after alternate cut was uploaded to platform
TV // March 30, 2022
Shooting for the moon: How Oscar Isaac brought Marvel's mysterious Moon Knight to life
TV // March 30, 2022
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
The Awardist // March 17, 2022
First Ms. Marvel trailer reveals how Kamala Khan's powers differ from the comics
TV // March 15, 2022
Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds with The Adam Project director Shawn Levy
Movies // March 11, 2022
Go behind the scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home's Oscar-nominated visual effects
Oscars // March 10, 2022
The EW Pull List: February's best comics include Monkey Prince, Monkey Meat, and monkeys in space
Books // March 03, 2022
Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster blasts off in first footage from inside the ride
Movies // March 02, 2022
My Super Hero Is Black will tell the other history of the Marvel Universe
Books // March 02, 2022
