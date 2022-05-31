Lifetime Christmas Movies

Here's when all 147 (!) new Christmas movies will premiere
Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and many more networks and streamers will bring you the biggest holiday-movie schedule ever.
Here are the premieres dates and details for Lifetime's 35 new Christmas movies
Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry, Reba McEntire, Mario Lopez, and Kelly Rowland anchor the network's biggest holiday slate to date.
Mario Lopez becomes sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC original 'mini-movie' that is 100 percent real
Lopez's Colonel Harland Sanders gets steamy with a young heiress in a 15-minute Lifetime original soap.
Melissa Joan Hart on being a Lifetime Christmas queen — and how to force holiday cheer out of an actor
Lifetime's bringer of Yuletide joy celebrates her latest projects with a special Christmas-movie edition of Stupid Questions.