Lifetime Christmas Movies

Here's when all 147 (!) new Christmas movies will premiere
Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and many more networks and streamers will bring you the biggest holiday-movie schedule ever.
Here are the premieres dates and details for Lifetime's 35 new Christmas movies
Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry, Reba McEntire, Mario Lopez, and Kelly Rowland anchor the network's biggest holiday slate to date.
Lifetime reunites High School Musical, Brady Bunch stars for holiday movies
Mario Lopez becomes sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC original 'mini-movie' that is 100 percent real
Lopez's Colonel Harland Sanders gets steamy with a young heiress in a 15-minute Lifetime original soap.
Melissa Joan Hart on being a Lifetime Christmas queen — and how to force holiday cheer out of an actor
Lifetime's bringer of Yuletide joy celebrates her latest projects with a special Christmas-movie edition of Stupid Questions.
See first photos of Lifetime's first-ever LGBTQ Christmas movie The Christmas Setup
Betty White's Lifetime Christmas movie delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic
The countdown to next Christmas has already begun.
All the details on Lifetime's 30 Christmas movies: See first-look photos
Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, and Kelly Rowland will spruce up your holidays.
Lifetime announces 30 Christmas movies, including its first about LGBTQ romance
Everything you need to know about all 106 new Christmas TV movies
