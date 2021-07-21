Before you head back to the office or school, snag some of this wearable tech for up to 33% off

As for smartwatches, you can save $40 on the Apple Watch Series 3 and $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. A variety of Fitbits, all with lightweight and waterproof designs, are also marked down, and you can even snag the Fitbit Inspire 2 for less than $80. Smartwatches can be especially useful when days get busier and it becomes difficult to make time to stay active — they help you keep track of things like your heart rate, sleep habits, and daily exercise without requiring you to do much else besides wear and charge it.