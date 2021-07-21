Before you head back to the office or school, snag some of this wearable tech for up to 33% off
Both offices and schools are starting to fully transition back into in-person models. That means most of us will refamiliarize ourselves with long-lost commutes and morning routines (the ones where we prep to leave the house for the entire day instead of just switching pajama pants and walking from the bed to the desk). As we do so, wearable technology can make all the difference in keeping our days both entertaining and efficient. Luckily, you can find smartwatches and headphones on sale right now at Walmart.
Whether you like to drown out the noise of the public transit on your morning commute or listen to your favorite podcast as you whip up breakfast, a good pair of earbuds come in handy throughout the day. Right now, you can save $29 on Apple AirPods Pro: AirPods are notorious for their excellent sound quality, and the durable and water-resistant design of the AirPods Pros means you can enjoy crisp audio for years to come.
Those who prefer over-the-ear headphones can save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones, which offer high-tech convenience in the form of customizable noise-cancellation and a built-in Google Assistant. If you're a Samsung user, you'll want to check out the discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. When used in conjunction with Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app, you can easily stream music from Spotify with one touch, and you'll also have the option of entering a low-latency gaming mode.
As for smartwatches, you can save $40 on the Apple Watch Series 3 and $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. A variety of Fitbits, all with lightweight and waterproof designs, are also marked down, and you can even snag the Fitbit Inspire 2 for less than $80. Smartwatches can be especially useful when days get busier and it becomes difficult to make time to stay active — they help you keep track of things like your heart rate, sleep habits, and daily exercise without requiring you to do much else besides wear and charge it.
And some smartwatches can help you with much more than just fitness. The Fitbit Versa 3, for instance, allows you to receive texts, calls, reminders, and other notifications. It's even compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, further streamlining your day-to-day doings.
If you're looking to invest in some wearable tech that'll instantly upgrade your everyday life, check out deals going on at Walmart right now that you won't want to miss.
Smartwatch Deals at Walmart
