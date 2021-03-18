Everything we know about all the major amusement parks' reopening plans

Hollywood wasn't the only industry decimated by the coronavirus. The pandemic kept thrill-seekers at bay throughout most of 2020, as the viral outbreak forced countless amusement destinations — including Six Flags, Disney parks, and more — to close during what would've been their busiest time of the year. But, after months of quarantine isolation, guests will soon be able to get a shot of adrenaline as major attractions around the world begin to reopen with enhanced COVID safety measures in place.

Below, see an updating list of major amusement park reopening dates. Detailed information regarding complete operating schedules, visiting restrictions, and full safety protocols is available on the respective Disney, Universal, Cedar Fair, Six Flags, and Busch Gardens/SeaWorld websites.

Disney parks:

Disneyland: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will reopen to the public (with limited capacity and enhanced COVID safety measures in place) on April 30, with resort hotels opening in phases.

Disneyland Paris: Resort remains closed with no reopening date set.

Hong Kong Disneyland: The park is operating with COVID safety measures, though it will remain closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

Shanghai Disney Resort: Disneyland park is operating under a strict reservation system with COVID safety protocols in place.

Tokyo Disney Resort: Currently operating both its Disneyland and DisneySea parks with COVID safety measures in place.

Walt Disney World Resort: All four theme parks are operating with limited capacity for some experiences and enhanced safety measures in place.

Universal parks:

Universal Orlando Resort: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk are open daily with limited capacity and COVID safety measures in place.

Universal Studios Japan: Operating daily with COVID safety measures in place.

Universal Studios Hollywood: Universal CityWalk is open in a limited capacity, though the theme park remains closed. A special Taste of Universal event is ongoing.

Universal Studios Singapore: Operating weekly from Thursday through Sunday with limited capacity.

Six Flags parks:

Frontier City: Currently operating on weekends with COVID safety measures in place.

Great Escape: Park reopens May 1 with COVID safety measures in place.

La Ronde: Reopening on May 21 with "rigorous" sanitation protocols in place.

Six Flags America: Park operating on weekends and select weekdays on a reservation system and with COVID safety protocols in place. Daily operations begin in June.

Six Flags Darien Lake: Park reopens May 21 with COVID safety measures in place.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: Expected to reopen sometime in 2021 with COVID safety measures in place. According to the park's website, only California residents are permitted to make a ticket purchase at this time.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Operating on weekends and select weekdays through June, when daily operations are set to begin. Though Texas government officials have rescinded a statewide mask order, the park requires all employees and guests aged two and older to wear masks on the property.

Six Flags Great Adventure: The park's animal safari reopens March 20, with other rides reopening on March 27 with COVID safety measures in place.

Six Flags Great America: Park reopens April 24 with COVID safety measures in place.

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Expected to reopen sometime in 2021 with COVID safety measures in place. According to the park's website, only California residents are permitted to make a ticket purchase at this time.

Six Flags Mexico: Operating most weekdays on a reservation system with COVID safety protocols in place.

Six Flags New England: Reopening in Spring 2021 (exact date to be determined) with a reservation system and COVID safety measures in place.

Six Flags Over Georgia: Park operating on weekends and select weekdays with a reservation system and COVID safety measures in place. Daily operations resume in June.

Six Flags Over Texas: Park operating daily through March 21. The park will then open only on weekends until June, when daily operations resume. Though Texas government officials have rescinded a statewide mask order, the park requires all employees and guests aged two and older to wear masks on the property.

Six Flags St. Louis: Reopens on weekends and select weekdays beginning March 20 with a reservation system and COVID safety measures in place. Daily operations resume in June.

Cedar Fair parks:

California's Great America: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

Canada's Wonderland: Park reopens May 14 on a reservation system with enhanced safety measures.

Carowinds: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

Cedar Point: Park reopens for limited days beginning May 16, followed by increased operations throughout June with enhanced COVID safety protocols in place.

Dorney Park: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

Kings Dominion: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

Kings Island: Park reopens May 15 with enhanced safety measures.

Knott's Berry Farm: Park remains closed with no opening date set, though special events are ongoing, such as the Taste of Boysenberry Festival running through May 2.

Michigan's Adventure: Reopens May 29 with enhanced safety measures. Operations continue to expand in June.

Valleyfair: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

Worlds of Fun: Park reopens May 22 with enhanced safety measures.

SeaWorld/Busch Gardens parks:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Park operating daily on a reservation system with COVID safety procedures in place.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Park operating on a limited schedule, with daily operations scheduled to begin in April. COVID safety protocols are in place.

SeaWorld San Diego: Operating (with COVID safety measures) on select days, though rides are not open.

SeaWorld San Antonio: Operating (with COVID safety measures) daily.

SeaWorld Orlando: Operating (with COVID safety measures) daily.