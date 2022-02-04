Shopping

10 home entertainment deals to shop before the Super Bowl, including 4K TVs for up to $700 off

Some can even arrive in time for the big game.
By Nina Huang February 04, 2022 at 06:22 PM EST
Ready for the big game? Super Bowl LVI is set for kickoff next Sunday, Feb. 13, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams facing off for this year's title. The Rams will be going after their second Super Bowl victory after their win against the Tennessee Titans in 2000, while the Bengals will be vying for their first-ever Super Bowl win.

The match will undoubtedly be watched by millions at home, making this the perfect time to upgrade your TV screen if you're looking to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition. That's why many TVs go on sale in the weeks before the Super Bowl, including brands like Vizio, Hisense, TCL, Sony, and Amazon's own Fire TV brand

Super Bowl TV deals 2022

For major sports events like the Super Bowl, you'll want to catch all the action on a screen as big as possible — that's why EW has gathered the best TV deals available for screens starting at 60 inches wide. Discounts for our picks go up to $700 off a Hisense 65-inch Quantum 4K ULED Android smart TV.

Even Vizio's 65-inch M-Series QLED smart TV that's perfect for gaming thanks to its fast engine is on sale, and Amazon's newest Omni series smart Fire TV of the same size is more than $300 off. Don't miss Samsung and Sony's deals, with the former's QLED Q60A series 60-inch smart TV now $200 less than usual and Sony's X85J series 65-inch screen with Google's smart assistant built-in available for $400 off. 

TCL's 75-inch 5-Series Roku smart TV is the largest screen on our radar worth your attention; it's currently $500 off at Amazon. If you have a smart TV already and are only planning an upgrade to your audio situation, Samsung, Vizio, and Roku all have options for $99 right now. 

You'll want to pick them up fast before the deals end — shop these 4K smart TVs and home entertainment markdowns in time for the Super Bowl. 

Credit: Amazon

Hisense 65-Inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV

Buy it! $599.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Vizio 65-Inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color SmartCast Smart TV 

Buy it! $598 (orig. $678) at walmart.com or amazon.com

Credit: VIZIO

Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV

Buy it! $899.99 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Buy it! $599.99 (orig. $829.99) at amazon.com

Credit: SAMSUNG

Samsung 60-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV

Buy it! $797.99 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com

Credit: TCL

TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV

Buy it! $999 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Sony X85J 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Buy it! $798 (orig. $1,199.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Walmart

Roku Streambar 

Buy it! $99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Credit: SAMSUNG

Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Buy it! $99 (orig. $149) at walmart.com

Credit: VIZIO

Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar

Buy it! $99 (orig. $128) at walmart.com

