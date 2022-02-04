10 home entertainment deals to shop before the Super Bowl, including 4K TVs for up to $700 off
Ready for the big game? Super Bowl LVI is set for kickoff next Sunday, Feb. 13, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams facing off for this year's title. The Rams will be going after their second Super Bowl victory after their win against the Tennessee Titans in 2000, while the Bengals will be vying for their first-ever Super Bowl win.
The match will undoubtedly be watched by millions at home, making this the perfect time to upgrade your TV screen if you're looking to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition. That's why many TVs go on sale in the weeks before the Super Bowl, including brands like Vizio, Hisense, TCL, Sony, and Amazon's own Fire TV brand.
Super Bowl TV deals 2022
For major sports events like the Super Bowl, you'll want to catch all the action on a screen as big as possible — that's why EW has gathered the best TV deals available for screens starting at 60 inches wide. Discounts for our picks go up to $700 off a Hisense 65-inch Quantum 4K ULED Android smart TV.
Even Vizio's 65-inch M-Series QLED smart TV that's perfect for gaming thanks to its fast engine is on sale, and Amazon's newest Omni series smart Fire TV of the same size is more than $300 off. Don't miss Samsung and Sony's deals, with the former's QLED Q60A series 60-inch smart TV now $200 less than usual and Sony's X85J series 65-inch screen with Google's smart assistant built-in available for $400 off.
TCL's 75-inch 5-Series Roku smart TV is the largest screen on our radar worth your attention; it's currently $500 off at Amazon. If you have a smart TV already and are only planning an upgrade to your audio situation, Samsung, Vizio, and Roku all have options for $99 right now.
You'll want to pick them up fast before the deals end — shop these 4K smart TVs and home entertainment markdowns in time for the Super Bowl.
Hisense 65-Inch Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Buy it! $599.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Vizio 65-Inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color SmartCast Smart TV
Buy it! $598 (orig. $678) at walmart.com or amazon.com
Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV
Buy it! $899.99 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Buy it! $599.99 (orig. $829.99) at amazon.com
Samsung 60-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV
Buy it! $797.99 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV
Buy it! $999 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
Buy it! $798 (orig. $1,199.99) at amazon.com
Roku Streambar
Buy it! $99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Buy it! $99 (orig. $149) at walmart.com
Vizio 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar
Buy it! $99 (orig. $128) at walmart.com
