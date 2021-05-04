Disney just released a huge May the Fourth merch lineup — here’s what to buy
Happy Star Wars Day!
Disney has upped the ante this May the Fourth, traditionally the annual celebration of all things Star Wars, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. May the Fourth 2021 brings with it an unprecedented rollout of toys, action figures, T-shirts, and more, as well as the debut of the latest Star Wars TV series on Disney+, The Bad Batch.
From collectibles like The Bad Batch Funko Pops, Skywalker Saga plush toys, and new Lego sets to limited-edition enamel pins, lightsabers, and Mandalorian-themed teas, there's a dizzying array of out-of-this-world stuff to shop on the Internet today.
Buy it! May the Fourth 2021 products at shopdisney.com
Action-figure collectors can grab Hasbro's much-coveted Black Series figurines and adorable new minis of Baby Yoda (including a set of Grogu in his most controversial moment — yes, the one with the Frog Lady). There's also a highly realistic statuette of Darth Vader, plus new Cosbabies of Luke Skywalker, Mando, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett. Hasbro is even paying tribute to the first Kenner Star Wars toys with Kenner-inspired packaging for Greedo, Jawa, and Obi-Wan Kenobi figurines.
Buy it! The Child Bounty Collection Figure Set by Hasbro: "Curious Child" & "Meditation Poses," $15.99 at shopdisney.com
Buy it! Hasbro Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Kenner AT-ST Driver Toy, $12.93 at walmart.com
Lego's Star Wars collection has always been legendary (its sets often become best-sellers), and today sees the launch of two new sets of Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets, plus one of the Imperial Probe Droid on Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back.
Buy it! Lego Darth Vader Helmet 75304 set, $69.99 at shopdisney.com
There's plenty of clothing to shop, too. Noteworthy styles include an R2-D2 jersey, May the Fourth tees, and graphic T-shirts of all films and series throughout Star Wars' 44-year history. Disney has also released a rainbow-striped collection in celebration of Pride Month in June.
Buy it! Star Wars May the Fourth Be With You Character Collage T-Shirt, $22.99 at amazon.com
See more of the best May the Fourth 2021 products to shop this Star Wars Day below — some are limited-edition and bound to sell out in less than 12 parsecs. Save for a handful of items only available for pre-order, including the four Cosbabies, everything is available to buy right now. Plus, rewatch all Star Wars movies and series on Disney+ this week.
Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Set Limited-Edition Leia Organa Hilt and Reforged Skywalker Hilt
Buy it! $375 at shopdisney.com
Star Wars Day 'May the 4th Be With You' 2021 Limited Release Pin
Buy it! $15.99 at shopdisney.com
'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Where I Go He Goes Limited Release Flair Pin
Buy it! $12.99 at shopdisney.com
Lego Scout Trooper Helmet 75305 Set
Buy it! $49.99 at shopdisney.com
Lego Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Set
Buy it! $59.99 at shopdisney.com
The Mandalorian First Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select Toys
Buy it! $49.99 at shopdisney.com
Hasbro The Black Series Star Wars Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet
Buy it! $99.99 at shopdisney.com
The Child Bounty Collection Figure Set by Hasbro, 'Helmet Peeking' and 'Datapad Tablet'
Buy it! $16.99 at shopdisney.com
'The Bad Batch' Collection by Funko
Buy it! $10.99 at amazon.com
R2-D2 Spirit Jersey for Adults
Buy it! $69.99 at shopdisney.com
Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Adults
Buy it! $64.99 at shopdisney.com
Star Wars May the Fourth Be With You Ship T-Shirt
Buy it! $22.99 at amazon.com
Boba Fett Cosbaby
Bo-Katan Kryze Cosbaby
Ahsoka Tano Cosbaby
Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and the Child Cosbaby
Buy it! $39.99 at shopdisney.com
Darth Vader Industrial Empire Statue
Buy it! $219.99 at amazon.com
Otterbox The Mandalorian Baby Grogu Stand for Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Buy it! $24.95 at amazon.com
The Republic of Tea Mandalorian Blueberry Bounty Iced Tea
Buy it! $8.50 at amazon.com
Disney Parks Wishables Star Tours Attraction Series Mystery Plush
Buy it! $9.99 each at shopdisney.com
Millennium Falcon Rainbow Star Wars T-Shirt for Adults
Buy it! $36.99 at shopdisney.com
Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm 50 Mace Windu Figurine
Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com
Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm 50 Imperial Hovertank Driver 6-Inch Figurine
Buy it! $24.99 at bestbuy.com
