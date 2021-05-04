Shopping

Disney just released a huge May the Fourth merch lineup — here’s what to buy

We rounded up the best limited-edition merch this side of the galaxy.
By Nina Huang
May 04, 2021 at 02:38 PM EDT
Happy Star Wars Day!

Disney has upped the ante this May the Fourth, traditionally the annual celebration of all things Star Wars, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. May the Fourth 2021 brings with it an unprecedented rollout of toys, action figures, T-shirts, and more, as well as the debut of the latest Star Wars TV series on Disney+, The Bad Batch.

From collectibles like The Bad Batch Funko Pops, Skywalker Saga plush toys, and new Lego sets to limited-edition enamel pins, lightsabers, and Mandalorian-themed teas, there's a dizzying array of out-of-this-world stuff to shop on the Internet today.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Buy it! May the Fourth 2021 products at shopdisney.com

Action-figure collectors can grab Hasbro's much-coveted Black Series figurines and adorable new minis of Baby Yoda (including a set of Grogu in his most controversial moment — yes, the one with the Frog Lady). There's also a highly realistic statuette of Darth Vader, plus new Cosbabies of Luke Skywalker, Mando, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett. Hasbro is even paying tribute to the first Kenner Star Wars toys with Kenner-inspired packaging for Greedo, Jawa, and Obi-Wan Kenobi figurines.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Buy it! The Child Bounty Collection Figure Set by Hasbro: "Curious Child" & "Meditation Poses," $15.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Buy it! Hasbro Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Kenner AT-ST Driver Toy, $12.93 at walmart.com

Lego's Star Wars collection has always been legendary (its sets often become best-sellers), and today sees the launch of two new sets of Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets, plus one of the Imperial Probe Droid on Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Buy it! Lego Darth Vader Helmet 75304 set, $69.99 at shopdisney.com

There's plenty of clothing to shop, too. Noteworthy styles include an R2-D2 jersey, May the Fourth tees, and graphic T-shirts of all films and series throughout Star Wars' 44-year history. Disney has also released a rainbow-striped collection in celebration of Pride Month in June.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Buy it! Star Wars May the Fourth Be With You Character Collage T-Shirt, $22.99 at amazon.com

See more of the best May the Fourth 2021 products to shop this Star Wars Day below — some are limited-edition and bound to sell out in less than 12 parsecs. Save for a handful of items only available for pre-order, including the four Cosbabies, everything is available to buy right now. Plus, rewatch all Star Wars movies and series on Disney+ this week.

Credit: Courtesy Lucasfilm: Star Wars Limited Edition

Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber Set Limited-Edition Leia Organa Hilt and Reforged Skywalker Hilt

Buy it! $375 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars Day 'May the 4th Be With You' 2021 Limited Release Pin

Buy it! $15.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Where I Go He Goes Limited Release Flair Pin

Buy it! $12.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Lego Scout Trooper Helmet 75305 Set

Buy it! $49.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Lego Imperial Probe Droid 75306 Set

Buy it! $59.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian First Gallery Diorama by Diamond Select Toys

Buy it! $49.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Hasbro The Black Series Star Wars Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet

Buy it! $99.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Child Bounty Collection Figure Set by Hasbro, 'Helmet Peeking' and 'Datapad Tablet'

Buy it! $16.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

'The Bad Batch' Collection by Funko

Buy it! $10.99 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

R2-D2 Spirit Jersey for Adults

Buy it! $69.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Adults

Buy it! $64.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars May the Fourth Be With You Ship T-Shirt

Buy it! $22.99 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Boba Fett Cosbaby

Buy it! $24.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Bo-Katan Kryze Cosbaby

Buy it! $24.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano Cosbaby

Buy it! $24.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and the Child Cosbaby

Buy it! $39.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Darth Vader Industrial Empire Statue

Buy it! $219.99 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Otterbox The Mandalorian Baby Grogu Stand for Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Buy it! $24.95 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

The Republic of Tea Mandalorian Blueberry Bounty Iced Tea

Buy it! $8.50 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Disney Parks Wishables Star Tours Attraction Series Mystery Plush

Buy it! $9.99 each at shopdisney.com

Credit: Disneyland Resort/Christian Thom

Millennium Falcon Rainbow Star Wars T-Shirt for Adults

Buy it! $36.99 at shopdisney.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm 50 Mace Windu Figurine

Buy it! $19.99 at amazon.com

Credit: Lucasfilm

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm 50 Imperial Hovertank Driver 6-Inch Figurine

Buy it! $24.99 at bestbuy.com

