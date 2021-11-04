ShopDisney's Friends & Family sale is here, and you can save on all things Star Wars, Marvel, and more
With the upcoming holiday season, you may be looking to buy a gift for the Disney fan in your life, or maybe just for yourself. Whether you want to rep your love of Star Wars, Disney princesses, or Marvel superheroes, shopDisney has you covered with discounts on home decor, toys and games, tech accessories, clothes, and more, all featuring your favorite characters. Best of all, shopDisney's Family and Friends Savings Event is happening now, so a bunch of products are 25 percent off when you apply the code DISNEYPAL at checkout. To help you shop the event before it ends on Nov. 7, we rounded up some of our favorite items included in the sale.
With the weather getting cooler, now is a good time to invest in gear that can help keep you cozy and warm throughout the season. Add a touch of whimsy to your tea-brewing endeavors with this Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Teapot, which is marked down by nearly $14 when the code is applied. You can also take home this Monsters at Work Coffee Mug at a discount, fill it up with hot chocolate (and whipped cream), and drink it under this The Nightmare Before Christmas Fleece Throw.
If you look forward to board game nights with your family and friends, you can buy some of the classics with a Disney twist at a discount, since this Lilo & Stitch Monopoly Game and this Disney Villains Clue Game are also included in the sale.
There are also plenty of opportunities to represent your favorite Disney movies in your wardrobe without paying full price. If you love things that sparkle, this Enchanted Rose Swarovski Crystal Necklace is discounted by almost $9 when you apply the coupon code, whereas if you like face masks that showcase your interests, a four-pack of Marvel Cloth Face Masks is discounted by $5. Subtly bring your love of Star Wars to your formal wear with this Mandalorian tie, available as a gift set for an adult and a child, as well as sold individually in adult and kids' options — all of which are included in the sale.
Check out more of some of the best products you can save on during shopDinsey's Friends and Family sale below.
