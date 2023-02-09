Samsung just unveiled new Galaxy devices — here's how you can save big on a new phone or laptop
Is it time to upgrade your tech? Then you'll want to take a look at the latest offerings from Samsung, as the brand recently unveiled tons of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event, including Galaxy phones and Galaxy laptops, all of which are available for pre-order right now with major discounts.
At the February 1 event, Samsung debuted the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ smartphones, along with new models of the Galaxy Book3 laptops, and highlighted the devices' innovative features. And when you factor in the discounted pre-order prices, this lineup of phones and laptops is hard to resist.
Samsung Galaxy Phones and Laptops Available for Pre-Order
If you're ready to treat yourself to a new phone, you'll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with 512 GB storage, a super-sharp 200 MP camera, and a longer battery life than the previous model. It's available in eight colors, four of which — graphite, lime, sky blue, and red — are Samsung exclusives, so you won't be able to find them anywhere else, and the device even boasts a built-in S Pen to help you take notes with ease. The pre-order sale price starts at just $700 if you buy the phone directly through Samsung, but depending on your carrier, you can score even more discounts or a sizable trade-in offer.
The same deal goes for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+, which provides users with the brand's fastest-ever mobile processor and a long-lasting battery. The phones are available in fun color options including lavender, cream, and phantom black, and the cameras feature Nightography, Samsung's Night Mode that lets you capture vivid photos even in low lighting.
And then there are the laptops. The 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, which is going for $1,050 right now, features a two-in-one touchscreen display, as the screen folds back on a 360-degree hinge for flexibility so can easily use the device in a more creative way, such as drawing with the compatible S Pen. When folded up, the lightweight Galaxy Book3 360 works like a traditional laptop, so you get the best of both worlds here.
There's also the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Book3Pro 360, both of which have a vivid 3K display, a superwide 16:10 aspect ratio (the largest ever for a Galaxy), and a powerful battery life. The Galaxy Book3 Pro is more of a traditional laptop while the Galaxy Book3Pro 360 has that same convertible two-in-one touchscreen design with the ability for its screen to fold back like the Galaxy Book3 360, and comes with an S Pen included.
Another reason you'll want to pre-order these Galaxy devices now? When it comes to all three laptops' storage options, Samsung is offering up a limited-time deal, in which you can score 16 GB plus 1 TB for the price of 512 GB storage.
From their attractive overall aesthetics to their impressive features, these top-notch Samsung Galaxy phones and laptops are not to be missed — and thanks to those discounted pre-order prices, now's the time to click "add to cart."
