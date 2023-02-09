Samsung just unveiled new Galaxy devices — here's how you can save big on a new phone or laptop

The same deal goes for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+, which provides users with the brand's fastest-ever mobile processor and a long-lasting battery. The phones are available in fun color options including lavender, cream, and phantom black, and the cameras feature Nightography, Samsung's Night Mode that lets you capture vivid photos even in low lighting.



And then there are the laptops. The 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, which is going for $1,050 right now, features a two-in-one touchscreen display, as the screen folds back on a 360-degree hinge for flexibility so can easily use the device in a more creative way, such as drawing with the compatible S Pen. When folded up, the lightweight Galaxy Book3 360 works like a traditional laptop, so you get the best of both worlds here.