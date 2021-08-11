Samsung's newest foldable phones make it easier than ever to stream videos while multitasking
Skeptics might have written off Samsung's first ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold, as a fad when it launched in 2019, but since then, the tech conglomerate has only ramped up its efforts to conquer the foldable space. It launched the Z Flip (a horizontal folding phone), the Z Flip 5G, and the Z Fold2 5G in 2020, and now Samsung is kicking its foldable innovations into even higher gear. The company has announced its Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 5G at its Galaxy Unpacked event today, with the phones now available for preorder.
As flip phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are multifunctional workhorses that put entertainment front and center. The flippables allow for streaming movies, gaming, and watching videos on half of the screen while you take notes with Samsung's S Pen or do other tasks like checking emails on the other, making it convenient for those who prefer multitasking with a show or movie in the background. Viewers who prefer projecting their smartphone screen onto TVs can also use Smart View, Samsung's screen-mirroring system, to cast shows or movies playing on the smartphone onto a TV.
On top of the convenience afforded by foldability, the Fold3 and Flip3 come with a whole list of practical updates: The phones are water-resistant, built with the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy phone, made with scratch-resistant glass, and the Flip3 even comes with upgraded Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that offer fully immersive sound quality. The Flip3 is also Samsung's most affordable flip phone to date at just $999 — a massive markdown from the $1,200 price tag for its previous edition, the Flip 5G.
Plus, Samsung has launched additional wearable entertainment accessories alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, including the new Galaxy Buds2 that are also available for preorder today (to be launched officially on August 27 alongside the phones). The new earbuds are Samsung's "smallest and lightest earbuds yet," according to the company, and have noise-cancellation as well as ambient noise modes to either block out all unwanted sounds or balance out background noise with your audio.
The new phones are the most durable, sophisticated, and affordable additions to the Galaxy Z lineup, making them Samsung's most mature entries into foldable space yet. It'd be hard to write off the Fold3 and Flip3 phones as just a gimmick again: With impressive specs, truly convenient features (like a cover display that shows off notifications and widgets), and water-resistance, the Flip3 and Fold3 are competitive alternatives to the traditional brick-shaped smartphones the world has come to live with.
