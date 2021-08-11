Samsung's newest foldable phones make it easier than ever to stream videos while multitasking

Skeptics might have written off Samsung's first ever foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold, as a fad when it launched in 2019, but since then, the tech conglomerate has only ramped up its efforts to conquer the foldable space. It launched the Z Flip (a horizontal folding phone), the Z Flip 5G, and the Z Fold2 5G in 2020, and now Samsung is kicking its foldable innovations into even higher gear. The company has announced its Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 5G at its Galaxy Unpacked event today, with the phones now available for preorder.