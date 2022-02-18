The best Presidents Day deals to shop this weekend, including TVs under $500
If you plan on doing some shopping over the holiday weekend, think about the electronics you've been wanting. Presidents Day sales on TVs, tablets, headphones, gaming accessories, and more are officially underway at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Some of the most impressive Presidents Day deals are on TVs. While high-quality screens can easily run you upwards of $800, plenty are on sale for less than $500 right now, including the Amazon Fire 50-inch smart TV. It has everything you need to stay entertained, whether you want to stream your favorite shows and movies, play video games, or listen to music.
More than 4,900 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, raving about its "crystal clear" picture and "excellent sound." They also say that it's easy to set up as well as navigate its many features. Normally, the TV costs $470, but it's currently on sale for just $320.
There are a whole host of deals on wireless earbuds and headphones, too. Amazon, for one, is offering nearly 25 percent off Apple AirProds Pro with active noise cancellation. A hit with customers, they've earned more than 26,000 five-star ratings thanks to their "amazing sound quality" and "comfortable" fit. If you prefer over-the-ear headphones, head to Target to save $150 on Beats Studio3 headphones, which boast a 22-hour battery life.
If you're in the market for a laptop, check out this Asus Chromebook that's on sale for $190. The laptop weighs just 3.1 pounds, so it's easy to tote around. But if you want an even more lightweight device that lets you stream videos, video-call loved ones, play games, and more, opt for tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and the all-new Amazon 10 Fire tablet.
To save big on more top-rated tech, keep scrolling for the best Presidents Day deals to shop right now. With discounts this steep, hot-ticket items are bound to go fast, so snag your favorites while they're still available.
Amazon Presidents Day deals
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99)
- TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV (2021 model), $167.77 (orig. $229.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, $499.99 (orig. $829.99)
- LG OLED C1 Series 64-Inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,896.99 (orig. $2,499.99)
- Amazon HD 10 Full HD Tablet, $109.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite 8.7-Inch Tablet, $119.99 (orig. $159.99)
Target Presidents Day deals
- Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) Aluminum Case, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Asus 15.6-Inch FHD Chromebook Laptop, $189.99 (orig. $269.99)
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $319.99 (orig. $519.99)
- LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV, $359.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Vizio V-Series 58-Inch 4K LED Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $559.99)
- Apple iPad Air, $499.99 (orig. $599.99)
Walmart Presidents Day deals
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Smart Home Display with Google Assistant, $64.99 (orig. $99.98)
- LG 55-Inch 4K Smart LED TV, $398 (orig. $468)
- Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $99 (orig. $149.99)
- MSI Optix 27-Inch Full HD LED Gaming LCD Monitor, $175 (orig. $259)
- Vizio 55-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV HDR, $384 (orig. $827.38)
- Bomaker Wi-Fi HD 1080P Mini Projector, $79.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Asus Rog Strix GL10 Gaming Desktop, $799 (orig. $899)
Best Buy Presidents Day deals
- Dell 25-Inch LED Curved Gaming Monitor, $169.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-Inch Touch Screen, $829 (orig. $1,029.99)
- Microsoft Stereo Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Elgato Game Capture HD60, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Vizio 5.1-Channel V-Series Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- HP 14-Inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, $259 (orig. $409)
