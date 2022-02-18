Shopping

The best Presidents Day deals to shop this weekend, including TVs under $500

We found the best prices at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.
By Isabel Garcia February 18, 2022 at 02:54 PM EST
If you plan on doing some shopping over the holiday weekend, think about the electronics you've been wanting. Presidents Day sales on TVs, tablets, headphones, gaming accessories, and more are officially underway at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.  

Some of the most impressive Presidents Day deals are on TVs. While high-quality screens can easily run you upwards of $800, plenty are on sale for less than $500 right now, including the Amazon Fire 50-inch smart TV. It has everything you need to stay entertained, whether you want to stream your favorite shows and movies, play video games, or listen to music. 

More than 4,900 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, raving about its "crystal clear" picture and "excellent sound." They also say that it's easy to set up as well as navigate its many features. Normally, the TV costs $470, but it's currently on sale for just $320. 

There are a whole host of deals on wireless earbuds and headphones, too. Amazon, for one, is offering nearly 25 percent off Apple AirProds Pro with active noise cancellation. A hit with customers, they've earned more than 26,000 five-star ratings thanks to their "amazing sound quality" and "comfortable" fit. If you prefer over-the-ear headphones, head to Target to save $150 on Beats Studio3 headphones, which boast a 22-hour battery life. 

Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com  

If you're in the market for a laptop, check out this Asus Chromebook that's on sale for $190. The laptop weighs just 3.1 pounds, so it's easy to tote around. But if you want an even more lightweight device that lets you stream videos, video-call loved ones, play games, and more, opt for tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and the all-new Amazon 10 Fire tablet

To save big on more top-rated tech, keep scrolling for the best Presidents Day deals to shop right now. With discounts this steep, hot-ticket items are bound to go fast, so snag your favorites while they're still available.  

Amazon Presidents Day deals

Target Presidents Day deals

Walmart Presidents Day deals

Best Buy Presidents Day deals

