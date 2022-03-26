PSA: This best-selling sound bar with 11,000+ five-star ratings is 35% off on Amazon
Spring has finally arrived, which means it's time to put away your winter coats, bask in the warm weather, and load up on all the new movies and television debuting this season. For a premium streaming experience, you may need to upgrade your sound system — and luckily, the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar is on sale right now at Amazon for a whopping 35% off.
At just $149 (versus its usual price of $229), the black sound bar — which also comes with a compact wireless subwoofer — features five full-range drivers, voice-adjust technology, and high-level sound quality, among so much else. It's compatible with both 4K and HD TVs and can be connected to any audio source via HDMI ARC, optical input, and AUX. You can also listen to music easily, too, thanks to the sound bar's built-in Bluetooth that wirelessly connects to your smartphone or tablet's music apps.
Whatever type of media you choose to enjoy, you can bet the Polk sound bar will make it sound crisp, rich, and crystal clear.
Buy it! Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar, $149 (orig. $229) at amazon.com
Even better, the sound bar stands at just over 2 inches tall, fitting perfectly in front of most TVs without blocking the screen or sensors (you also can wall-mount it easily, if you'd prefer). Plus, installation and set-up are super simple, as the sound bar also comes with HDMI and optical cables in addition to the subwoofer and an IR remote control.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have nothing but raves for Polk Audio's sound bar. One recent customer praised the "crystal clear" sound quality, while another said the device surpassed their expectations, noting how it "sounds fantastic" and was "extremely easy to set up." They continued, "If you need something to fit in a small space, and appreciate good audio, I highly recommend this."
If you decide to buy it, don't wait around — this big Amazon electronics sale may not stick around much longer.
