At just $149 (versus its usual price of $229), the black sound bar — which also comes with a compact wireless subwoofer — features five full-range drivers, voice-adjust technology, and high-level sound quality, among so much else. It's compatible with both 4K and HD TVs and can be connected to any audio source via HDMI ARC, optical input, and AUX. You can also listen to music easily, too, thanks to the sound bar's built-in Bluetooth that wirelessly connects to your smartphone or tablet's music apps.