This Bluetooth sleep mask-headphones combo might be our best Amazon purchase yet — and it's under $20 right now
The tiny seats, crowded aisles, loud conversations happening three rows behind wherever you're sitting, not to mention the chewing sounds — if you dread air travel, you're not alone. Luckily, you don't need to deal with all that overwhelming noise anymore when you purchase this wireless Bluetooth sleep headphones-eye mask combo from Amazon.
It's seriously changed my life. Not an exaggeration.
Currently on sale for under $20, the Musicozy Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask is truly noise canceling and 99 percent light blockout, making the device perfect for air travel, long car rides, or whenever you just need a moment to yourself to listen to some music and be unbothered. The headphone-eye mask combo is made of premium-grade cotton and memory foam with a smooth silk lining and is available in nine colors, including classic black, blue, and pink.
I was extremely impressed by the quality of the eye mask headphones as soon as I opened the box. With a built-in Bluetooth 5.2 module, microphone, and two high-fidelity speakers, the sound quality is crystal clear, perfect for listening to music, white noise, or even nature sounds. (My personal favorite is the Babbling Brook.)
As someone who likes to sit in the airplane window seat and sleep with my head up against the wall with the help of my neck pillow, I was mostly concerned that the earbuds would hurt after a few minutes laying on my side. But much to my surprise, I was comfortable the entire flight.
With an ergonomic design, the eye mask features a close-fitting nose pad and an adjustable strap for the perfect fit with enough fabric around the speakers so that it never feels uncomfortable. The best part is that the fabric is washable, with a removable control panel located in the front of the mask.
Buy it! Musicozy Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask, $17.28 with coupon (orig. $22.59) at amazon.com
While I originally bought the headphones to elevate my travel experience, after trying them, I realized that they would be great not just for sleeping on airplanes, but really for sleeping anywhere thanks to its quick-charge battery with 10 hours of playing time and 33-foot Bluetooth range.
Now, even as a side sleeper, I use these headphones every single night to listen to a meditation before bed, all without keeping my husband awake. One shopper had a similar side-sleeping issue and wasn't sure how these headphones would feel, but they surprisingly found relief, saying, "the headphone portion is so cushioned that I could barely feel a thing, even while laying on my side, with my ear pressed against the pillow."
Another reviewer, who gave the headphones a five-star rating and loves listening to white noise or music to help them fall asleep, was happy to discover that even after nine hours, the sound was still playing, "without any annoying beeps or prompts." I also find it really cool that after my meditation is over, the headphones will automatically turn off, saving the battery for when I actually need it.
All in all, for under $20 and with over 7,000 perfect ratings, this headphone-eye mask combo is one of the best Amazon purchases I have made all year. Prepare to drift off to sleep comfortably, listening to your favorite playlist, no matter where you are.
Related Content: