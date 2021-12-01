Marvel's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 24 pins themed to its Disney+ series
December is the time for year-end reviews, and anyone looking back at Marvel's past 12 months knows how big of a year it has had on TV. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and now Hawkeye have kept the media franchise's rapturous fans hooked, making up for the two years between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Black Widow, when theaters went without a Marvel release.
Considering how popular the five Disney+ series have been with fans, there's no better gift this holiday season than a limited-edition advent calendar by Marvel that includes 24 enamel pins themed to each TV show. The gift set is exclusively sold on Amazon, but better yet, it's currently 41 percent off, bringing the price down to just $59 in Amazon's Cyber Week sale. Order it fast, and Amazon Prime members can get it by this Sunday, Dec. 5; all other shoppers will get it by Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The 24 pins are separated into iconic tokens from the Marvel franchise (think Captain America's shield, Baron Zemo's mask, the TVA's banner, a President Loki pin, and the logo "Agatha All Along"), plus characters from the five shows — including Hawkeye, Loki, Bucky Barnes, T'Challa Star-Lord, and Anthony Mackie's Captain America. Like other advent calendar traditions, you won't know which one you're getting each day until you open the box.
You'll want to shop Marvel's exclusive gift set fast: It's already Amazon's 12th best-selling advent calendar out of thousands on the site. And since it's a limited-edition set, there's no guarantee that it will be back next year.
If you're looking for similar options, EW has also narrowed down the 14 best pop culture advent calendars this season. Shop Marvel's for $59 while it's on sale, and hurry to get it before Christmas comes along.
