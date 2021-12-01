Marvel's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 24 pins themed to its Disney+ series

Considering how popular the five Disney+ series have been with fans, there's no better gift this holiday season than a limited-edition advent calendar by Marvel that includes 24 enamel pins themed to each TV show. The gift set is exclusively sold on Amazon, but better yet, it's currently 41 percent off, bringing the price down to just $59 in Amazon's Cyber Week sale. Order it fast, and Amazon Prime members can get it by this Sunday, Dec. 5; all other shoppers will get it by Wednesday, Dec. 8.