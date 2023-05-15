9 Marvel-themed kitchen gadgets on sale at Amazon right now — prices start at just $6
Maybe your kitchen isn't the first room that comes to mind for filling with fan decor, but there's really no better spot to show off your love for your favorite Marvel characters.
Amazon is home to fun kitchen gadgets that are Marvel-themed and once you see the creativity and functionality that these cool picks possess, you'll suddenly realize they're exactly what your kitchen is missing. Plus, each of these items is on sale right now, so you don't have to spend a lot to add a touch of superhero power to your cooking space.
Whether it's the help of Hulk's fist for opening bottles or sprinkling salt and pepper out of Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield, you can be as subtle or as bold as you like in bringing this theme to your home. These finds make for great gifts if you're looking for something more unique to gift a fellow Marvel fan. And prices start at just $6.
To infuse a little Marvel magic into your kitchen, start with what these heroes do best: protect. Captain America's indestructible shield does more than save himself and bystanders; in the case of this cutting board, it keeps your countertops safe, too. The glass surface deflects stains and it won't slide around nearly as it has nonstick feet. Outside of slicing and dicing, this can easily be envisioned as the perfect charcuterie board for movie night.
Buy it! Marvel Avengers Captain America Shield Cutting Board, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
If you've always dreamed of thwacking Thor's hammer around, this kitchen gadget is the next best thing. The Marvel Thor Mjolnir Hammer Meat Tenderizer makes prepping those steaks and filets much more fun. Its double-sided stainless steel head is fit for purpose, but it far surpasses other tenderizers thanks to its looks and the engraving on the side that reads, "Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor."
Buy it! Marvel Thor Mjolnir Hammer Meat Tenderizer, $39.98 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com
Breakfast and brunch get a superhero twist courtesy of an Avengers-themed waffle maker that's 30 percent off right now. Its simple dial functionality doesn't overcomplicate getting food onto your plate, and after leaving the batter to sit for a few minutes, you'll be left with waffles featuring four iconic symbols representing Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Thor. Shoppers have shared in reviews that they not only adore the designs but have found that the waffles were perfectly golden and crispy, too.
Buy it! Marvel Avengers Waffle Maker, $34.16 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Another kitchen essential is the humble coffee mug. Rather than settling for a typical matching set, there are quite a few Marvel-inspired cups discounted on Amazon currently. One option is the Black Panther Ceramic Mug. It's sleek enough already on its own, but once it's filled with your hot drink of choice, the heat-activated design changes. Mug collectors, Marvel fans, and coffee fanatics will all want one of these in their cabinets, and reviewers have shared that it makes for a great gift.
Buy it! Vandor Marvel Black Panther Sculpted Ceramic Mug, $18.99 (orig. $23.42) at amazon.com
There are plenty more Marvel gadgets where that came from. Boost your meals, prep time, and morning coffee with these fun extras while they're on sale at Amazon.
Buy it! Corkcicle Spider-Man Tumbler, $23.97 (orig. $37.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Zak Designs Thanos Unique 3D Sculpted Ceramic Coffee Mug, $18.86 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Marvel Captain America Shield & Thor Mjolnir Sculpted Ceramic Salt & Pepper Set, $7.99 (orig. $13.98) at amazon.com
Buy it! Marvel Iron Man Ice Cube Tray, $5.99 (orig. $6.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Marvel Avengers Hulk Fist Bottle Opener, $9.99 with coupon (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
