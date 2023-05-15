9 Marvel-themed kitchen gadgets on sale at Amazon right now — prices start at just $6

Another kitchen essential is the humble coffee mug. Rather than settling for a typical matching set, there are quite a few Marvel-inspired cups discounted on Amazon currently. One option is the Black Panther Ceramic Mug. It's sleek enough already on its own, but once it's filled with your hot drink of choice, the heat-activated design changes. Mug collectors, Marvel fans, and coffee fanatics will all want one of these in their cabinets, and reviewers have shared that it makes for a great gift.