Star Wars, Friends, and Harry Potter Lego sets are on sale — starting at $16
Black Friday is usually synonymous with doorbuster sales, TV markdowns, gaming bundles, and more electronic deals, but the sale period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday is also prime time to pick up toys and collectibles. Lego sets, which have historically been marked as top-sellers by Amazon during the Black Friday sale period, are also included in the discounts this year, making it irresistible to pick up a set or two for holiday gifts.
Pop culture-themed sets like Star Wars, The Mandalorian, Harry Potter, and Friends are all on sale, including the popular Central Perk set that Lego fans clamored to buy when it first launched. Star Wars building kits of the Imperial TIE Fighter and 1,000-piece Baby Yoda will make a great gift for fans and children this holiday season, and are as much as 30 percent off now.
Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans, who will have The Book of Boba Fett to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Dec. 29, can even find discounts for Boba Fett's helmet kit, an Imperial armored marauder vehicle kit, and Yoda from Attack of the Clones all on sale. The Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack that was a best-seller on Amazon last Black Friday is back on sale this year for just $10.
When it comes to the holiday season, nothing says festive as much as a classic Harry Potter set; picks to buy now include a Harry Potter Lego advent calendar and its snowy Hogwarts clock tower kit that even comes with Ron, Harry, and Hermione wearing their dress robes and dress from the Yule Ball. Both are on sale for as much as 20 percent off right now, but there are even more building kits including the Hagrid's Hut set, a 4 Privet Drive replica, and Hogwarts Express on sale.
DC, Marvel, and Disney sets are marked down too for Batman, The Avengers, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Frozen, so if you're a Lego fan through and through, you'll want to shop these sets fast. Check out the 37 best Lego deals for Black Friday below at Amazon and Walmart.
Lego Black Friday Star Wars sets for sale
- Imperial TIE Fighter Building Kit, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Attack of The Clones Yoda 1,771-Piece Building Kit, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- The Mandalorian The Child 1,073-Piece Building Kit, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Starfighter Building Kit, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Boba Fett Helmet Building Kit, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Sith TIE Fighter Building Kit, $55.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- Darth Vader Helmet Building Kit, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- The Mandalorian Imperial Armored Marauder Building Kit, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Lego Black Friday Harry Potter sets for sale
- Harry Potter 2021 Advent Calendar, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Hogwarts Express Building Kit, $74.44 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- The Chamber of Secrets 4 Privet Drive Building Kit, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) at walmart.com
- The Prisoner of Azkaban Hagrid's Hut Building Kit, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- The Sorcerer's Stone Hogwarts Fluffy Encounter Building Kit, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- The Goblet of Fire Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower, $71.99 (orig. $89.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class Hogwarts Book Kit, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) at walmart.com
Lego Black Friday Marvel sets for sale
- The Avengers 2021 Advent Calendar, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- The Avengers Wrath of Loki Building Kit, $47.96 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- The Avengers Helicarrier Building Kit, $100 (orig. $119.99) at walmart.com
- The Avengers Iron Man Hulkbuster Versus A.I.M. Agent Building Kit, $32 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Black Panther Dragon Flyer Building Kit, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage, $16 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings Battle at The Ancient Village Kit, $32 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Lego Black Friday DC sets for sale
- Batman vs. The Joker: Batmobile Chase, $24 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Batman Cowl Building Kit, $48 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Joker's Trike Chase Building Kit, $40 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman vs Cheetah Building Kit, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Lego Black Friday Disney sets for sale
- Frozen II Elsa's Jewelry Box Building Kit, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Frozen II Arendelle Castle Village Building Kit, $63.99 (orig. $74.99) at walmart.com or amazon.com
- Anna and Elsa's Frozen Wonderland Building Kit, $32 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Cinderella's Royal Carriage, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Raya and Sisu Dragon Building Kit, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Raya and The Heart Palace Building Kit, $55.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
More Lego Black Friday sets for sale
- Friends Central Perk Building Kit, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Despicable Me Brick-built Minions and their Lair Building Kit, $40 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger, $94.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- Ninjago Legacy Boulder Blaster Building Kit, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:
- Walmart's Black Friday sale has epic savings on tech, collectibles, books, and more — here's what to buy
- Star Wars, Friends, and Harry Potter Lego sets are on sale — starting at $16
- 40 best Black Friday TV deals under $500 to shop before they sell out
- Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off