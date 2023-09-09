These Lego advent calendars for Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter fans are bound to sell out
For those who are present procrastinators, this is the year to (finally) holiday shop early.
Lego is making it easy for you to be the shopper who has the best gifts locked in before December 1 even sneaks around the corner with a fresh list of advent calendars released for 2023. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and more will be delighted with the treats awaiting behind those little closed doors this coming season.
And no, they're not just for kids. Full of fan-favorite characters and festive objects for building Lego scenes, these advent calendars provide fun and joy for the younger gift recipients and a little wave of nostalgia for adults. Plus, you don't have to leave the couch to get a headstart on holiday shopping — each Lego advent calendar on this list is available at Amazon now. And it's a good idea to stock up early, as they're bound to sell out.
2023 Lego Advent Calendars to shop now
Not only is there a great selection of top-notch characters in the Marvel Avengers advent calendar, but most come wearing themed sweaters or have some wintery detail. Spider-Man is on ice skates shooting a web from the sleeve of his holiday sweater, and Okoye comes bearing an enormous ice cube for topping a Lego Christmas tree. There are 24 days of fun surprises like this behind each numbered cardboard door.
Aside from superheroes, you'll find an Iron Man-themed reindeer, a roast meal, and a warming fireplace that appears to be crackling away, all made of Legos. There's also a mini Hydra train, which feels very reminiscent of the Polar Express, you know, in a Marvel Universe kind of way.
Buy it! Lego Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar, $44.97 at amazon.com
Outside of our galaxy lies another far, far away, adorned with holiday decorations, too. The Star Wars Lego advent calendar is also full of familiar faces. You could maybe spot a pit droid from a mile away, but could you recognize one dressed up as Santa with a bag of presents in tow? You'll also uncover an Ewok with a Christmas balaclava, and Emperor Palpatine wearing a holiday-themed pullover. To round out the set, there is a sled and 10 other vehicles to enjoy on top of various mini villages, satellites, and chairs.
Buy it! Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar, $44.97 at amazon.com
Potterheads can also count down the days of December with the Lego Harry Potter advent calendar. It has all the best pieces to create a wintery, wizardry scene. Glowing lamp posts, snow-covered trees, and tables of tipple and sweet treats are present, as are specific movie Easter eggs like the wanted poster of Sirius Black and a sign pointing to Hogwarts. To top it all off, the calendar comes with the Lego versions of the smart and mischievous trio Ron, Harry, and Hermione in winter outfits.
Buy it! Lego Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar, $44.97 at amazon.com
General fans of Lego sets or anyone who loves collectibles have two fitting options. The Lego City and Lego Friends sets come jam-packed with holiday motifs. From a snowman on skis to a grandfather clock that feels stolen from a scene in The Nutcracker, anyone will enjoy building miniature worlds that match the festivities happening around them.
It may be pumpkin season, but if you lock in these beloved advent calendars now, you'll be set before the holidays officially start — and before these all sell out. One point for Lego, zero points for procrastination.
Buy it! Lego Friends 2023 Advent Calendar, $33.99 at amazon.com
Buy it! Lego City 2023 Advent Calendar, $34.97 at amazon.com
