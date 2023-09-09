These Lego advent calendars for Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter fans are bound to sell out

Not only is there a great selection of top-notch characters in the Marvel Avengers advent calendar, but most come wearing themed sweaters or have some wintery detail. Spider-Man is on ice skates shooting a web from the sleeve of his holiday sweater, and Okoye comes bearing an enormous ice cube for topping a Lego Christmas tree. There are 24 days of fun surprises like this behind each numbered cardboard door.



Aside from superheroes, you'll find an Iron Man-themed reindeer, a roast meal, and a warming fireplace that appears to be crackling away, all made of Legos. There's also a mini Hydra train, which feels very reminiscent of the Polar Express, you know, in a Marvel Universe kind of way.