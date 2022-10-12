The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends in a few hours, but these 20 deals are still available
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is almost over, but you can still shop plenty of incredible deals for the next few hours before the event officially ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Instead of sifting through thousands of items trying to find what you need, we've curated a list of all the best deals still available Amazon's October Prime Day event to help you save precious time. Keep in mind that several are only available to Prime members and require a membership to add them to your cart. You can still sign up for Prime in order to snag these discounts, and the membership comes with a plethora of other perks that make it well worth it, too. Not only do you get to shop exclusive sales, but you also have access to Prime video, music, books, and fast two-day shipping, which is essential to have around the holidays.
Speaking of the holidays, now is the perfect time to check your shopping list and start searching for gifts while they're on major sale. The lists below are strategically organized to make your life easier by splitting deals up by categories like tech deals, gaming deals, and entertainment deals so you can quickly and easily look through what you need for yourself and gifts. Pretty much anyone can benefit from basic tech like a 55-inch smart TV and Apple AirPods, so don't sleep on the hefty discounts — they don't happen often.
The TCL 55-Inch Smart Roku TV is 50 percent off right now the television makes it super easy to stream all your favorite shows and movies. This deal is actually available to everyone regardless of if you have a Prime membership or not, but if you sign up, you can access tons of extra movies, shows, and even live sporting events through Prime Video, so it might be worth checking into. Otherwise, you can use it to stream through all the other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and more.
You can even sync the TV with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to activate voice control so you can switch channels and volume levels without even lifting a finger. With 4K Ultra HD, you'll have an enhanced visual experience that brings life-like images to the screen. Now all you'll need is the JBL Soundbar to give it surround sound and complete your setup.
Buy it! TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) at amazon.com
The all-new 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro just released in late September, so the fact that they're discounted at all makes this a noteworthy deal. They still have the same wireless connectivity and comfortable earpieces as the last version of the AirPods Pro, but what sets this pair apart is the improved noise cancellation, audio, and battery life, which offers up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case. The charging case also received a few upgrades with a better overall design and tracking abilities to ensure you never lose your earbuds.
One five-star reviewer agreed that this version is "definitely an upgrade" and added, "everything that I loved about the original AirPods Pro is capitalized upon with the [2nd generation] and improved greatly."
Buy it! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $223.24 with Prime (orig. $249) at amazon.com
Keep reading to see the other notable tech deals you shouldn't pass up, especially before the holidays. Each of the items below will make a great gift and the good news is there really is something for practically every budget since prices start at just $18. Not to mention, the Fire TV Stick might even fit inside a stocking and be one of the best stocking stuffers you can find.
Last-Minute Prime Early Access Sale Tech Deals
- TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $223.24 with Prime (orig. $249)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $17.99 (orig. $39.99)
- JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar, $288.95 with Prime (orig. $599.95)
- Fire HD 10 tablet 10.1-Inch, $74.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $229 with Prime (orig. $329)
If you're a gamer or have someone in your life who is, then you're probably well aware of just how expensive this hobby can be. That's why when big ticket items like a gaming laptop, PC, and consoles go on sale, you should highly consider taking advantage. The Prime Early Access Sale is bringing everything to the table including digital games and physical copies for almost every console.
One of the most notable gaming deals that's only for Prime members is the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with RGB lighting. It's currently a whopping 56 percent off, and frankly, we're shocked it's still in stock since it has pretty much everything you could ask for in a headset. The ear cushions are made with cool, gel-infused material that helps prevent overheating and soreness from hours of wear. Plus, they're adjustable and have a noise-canceling mic that's great for multi-player games and even content creators who play with an audience.
One shopper who has tried many headsets said that "these are hands down the best headphones I've ever owned." They also raved about just how comfortable the headphones are and said "sometimes I even forget I'm wearing them."
Buy it! Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $56.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Our list of deals below includes everything you need to start your gaming setup or upgrade an existing one without spending a ton of money. Considering a brand-new gaming PC alone can cost upward of $3,000, seeing one for under $1,400 is an absolute steal, especially since it has liquid cooling.
Last-Minute Prime Early Access Sale Gaming Deals
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop, $769 (orig. $839.99)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $56.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99)
- Nintendo Switch + SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $319.48 (orig. $334.98)
- ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 Gaming PC Desktop, $1,369.99 (orig. $1,699.99)
- Homall Gaming Chair, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99)
- Epomaker 87 Keys Bluetooth Wired/Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, $55.99 with Prime (orig. $99)
- Funlab Switch Controller, $23.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
If your main purpose for shopping this sale is to get your holiday shopping done early, then the entertainment deals section is probably for you. Amazon slashed prices on tons of board games, Funko Pops, and e-readers that are up to 42 percent off.
A Kindle Paperwhite is the best-seller in Amazon's e-reader category and it's basically the gift that keeps on giving since the user can continue to add more books as they please, or you can even gift them books directly to their linked Amazon account. Kindle also offers access to thousands of titles through Kindle Unlimited, which allows you to read as many books as you want for just $10 a month, which is cheaper than buying a single book. You can even sign up for a free 30-day trial once you or the gift recipient receives the Kindle.
A five-star reviewer who described the Kindle Paperwhite as "terrific" said they wished they had bought one "years ago." They went on to share that it's like "reading actual print on paper. It is very clear, especially outdoors."
Buy it! Kindle Paperwhite (8GB), $99.99 (orig. $139.99) at amazon.com
Keep scrolling to see the full list of entertainment deals you should have on your radar. With the holidays coming up it wouldn't be a bad idea to add a few board games to your cart to provide hours of entertainment for your family during gatherings.
Last-Minute Prime Early Access Sale Entertainment Deals
- Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $99.99 (orig. $139.99)
- What Do You Meme? Core Game, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99)
- Exploding Kittens Original Edition, $11.68 with Prime (orig. $20)
- Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Pokemon, $41.81 (orig. $59.99)
- Spider-Man Imposter Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- POP Star Wars: Rogue One Imperial Death Trooper, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $17.99)
With a few more hours on your side to shop the biggest Amazon shopping event of the year, you can still fill your cart for way less and knock out some holiday shopping well before the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Buy it! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar, $288.95 with Prime (orig. $599.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $229 with Prime (orig. $329) at amazon.com
Buy it! Zotac Gaming MEK Hero G1 Gaming PC Desktop, $1,369.99 (orig. $1,699.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Homall Gaming Chair, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! What Do You Meme? Core Game, $20.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Pop Star Wars: Rogue One Imperial Death Trooper, $13.59 with Prime (orig. $17.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends in a few hours, but these 20 deals are still available
- Amazon's best deals on furniture and entertainment essentials from the Prime Early Access Sale are up to 63% off
- Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11
- 24 gaming deals to have on your radar from Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale