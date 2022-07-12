The 22 best laptop deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day, from lightweight Chromebooks to powerful gaming computers
Each and every year, Amazon Prime Day offers thousands of sales, but perhaps no category is more rife with major deals than tech. In addition to must-have items like TVs and headphones, tons of popular, high-quality laptops are currently retailing for way less than usual, making it, well, a prime time to hit "add to cart" if you're in the market for a new model.
Despite its name, Prime Day actually takes place over the course of 48 hours, so it's not too late to stock up on some tech that can revamp your home. Whether you've already been on the hunt for a new computer or are just now getting inspired to upgrade an older laptop, there are plenty of options for you, ranging from slim and lightweight Chromebooks to large-scale gaming laptops that boast many hours of battery life.
Below, check out 22 once-a-year discounts on laptops happening right now.
Best Acer laptop deals
As one of the leading laptop brands around, Acer offers multiple high-quality devices for all different computing needs, and many of them have their prices slashed this Prime Day. If you need a slim entry-level notebook, consider the 15.6-Inch Acer Aspire 5, which is less than $350 right now. It's one of Amazon's best-selling models in the traditional laptop computers category, with shoppers praising its crisp resolution, lightweight body, and fast 3.5-gigahertz processing speed. Plus, it has a biometric fingerprint reader for extra security and premium voice technology that's useful when working from home.
Gamers, however, might want to opt for the Acer Nitro 5. The popular gaming laptop provides many features players will appreciate, including a high-powered processor, a 15.6-inch HD LED-backlit IPS screen, 256 gigabytes of memory, and unique cooling technology. And it's nearly $150 off today.
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with Ryzen 3 Processor, $319.99 with Prime (orig. $399.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, $699.99 with Prime (orig. $839.99)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, $1,109.99 with Prime (orig. $1,299.99)
- Acer Chromebook 314 Laptop with Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, $228 (orig. $309.99)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $319.99 (orig. $389.99)
Best ASUS laptop deals
If one of your main priorities in a laptop is storage space, consider picking up the ASUS Chromebook CX1 that's on sale for under $200. In addition to its 64 gigabytes of eMMC storage, it comes with a 12-month Google One trial for additional cloud storage across various Google platforms, so you can house more photos, documents, and presentations without running out of space.
Another great option is the ASUS VivoBook 15 F515 Laptop, which is nearly 20 percent off and features a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core processor along with 128 gigabytes of storage.
- ASUS Chromebook CX1 15.6-Inch Laptop with Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, $194.99 with Prime (orig. $249.99)
- ASUS Tuf Dash 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $799.99 with Prime (orig. $949.99)
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15.6-Inch OLED Touch Display Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $2,079.99 with Prime (orig. $2,399.99)
- ASUS VivoBook F515 15.6-Inch Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $364.99 with Prime (orig. $449.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 14-Inch Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $269.99 with Prime (orig. $349.99)
Best Lenovo laptop deals
For a thin, lightweight laptop you can easily take on the go, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6-Inch Chromebook, which only weighs 2.5 pounds. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, multiple USB ports, a three-side bezel HD display, and dual stereo speakers. So it's easy to stream movies, study, and work from almost anywhere. Plus, it's a whopping 55 percent off right now.
And if you're always playing video games, don't forget to also check out the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, as it has 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of SSD storage — not to mention a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that comes with your purchase.
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11.6-Inch Chromebook with Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $219.99)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13-Inch Touch Display Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $372 (orig. $429.99)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, $949.99 with Prime (orig. $1,189.99)
Best HP laptop deals
Want a computer that's easy to use for everyday tasks? Consider the dynamic and formidable HP 15 Laptop, which has crisp visuals for graphics, an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, and a 15.6-inch screen that works well for creating presentations, browsing the web, and reading articles.
You can also check out the compact yet powerful HP Pavilion 15 Laptop, which is on sale for $775. It has enough storage space to house all of your files (512 gigabytes, to be exact), 16 gigabytes of RAM, and up to eight hours of battery life.
- HP 15 Laptop, 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7, 256 GB, $469.99 with Prime (orig. $659.99)
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, $774.99 with Prime (orig. $944.99)
- HP Envy x360 Convertible 15-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, $739.99 with Prime (orig. $959.99)
- HP 14-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, $479.99 with Prime (orig. $483.49)
More laptop deals
On the Microsoft side of things, there's the Microsoft Surface Pro 13-Inch Laptop that's currently $400 off. It's ideal for designers and animators thanks to its powerful processors, crisp graphics, and pairable Surface Slim Pen 2 (which is sold separately).
For a long-lasting laptop with sharp visuals, you can get yourself the 2021 Apple 14-Inch Macbook Pro and enjoy up to 17 hours of battery on a full charge. It's not the latest model, but that doesn't mean the high-quality laptop isn't powerful enough to support your needs.
Looking for something more lightweight? Check out the Dell Inspiron 13 5310. At under 3 pounds, it's a lightweight yet durable model that's extremely portable and offers clear streaming thanks to the 16:10 QHD display panel.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 13-Inch Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $1,172.99 with Prime (orig. $1,599.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor, $511.99 (orig. $749)
- 2021 14-Inch Apple MacBook Pro in Silver (1 TB), $2,299 (orig. $2,499)
- Dell Inspiron 13 5310, 13.3 inch QHD Laptop with Intel Core i7-11370H and 512GB SSD, $929.98 (orig. $1,099.99)
- Dell Inspiron 5425 14-Inch Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, $679.98 (orig. $729.99)
Related content:
- The 22 best laptop deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day, from lightweight Chromebooks to powerful gaming computers
- Amazon Prime Day has the headphone deals you won't want to miss
- The best TV deals from Amazon Prime Day, Walmart, and Best Buy can save you hundreds of dollars
- The best deals on AirPods, MacBooks, and more Apple tech from Amazon Prime Day