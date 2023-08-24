The best Labor Day deals you can shop now: Apple Watches, headphones, Legos, and more
Labor Day is almost here, and the holiday weekend often has plenty to offer when it comes to major sales. And even though Labor Day weekend is still more than a week away, there are already tons of deals on popular sites like Amazon, Target, and Walmart you can shop for right now.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of headphones to use during your commute to work, planning to stock up on Apple gadgets and video games to save as holiday gifts, or just getting around to finally adding some new pop culture-themed finds to your collections, there are tons of items discounted ahead of Labor Day. And prices are as little as $12.
To make things easy, we went ahead and rounded up the very best Labor Day deals on headphones, wearable tech, video games, and pop culture items, so you can get to shopping.
Best Overall Labor Day Deals
- Beats Studio Buds, $99.99 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for Nintendo Switch, $19.93 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Little People Collector The Office TV Series Special Edition Set, $18.15 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
Between Amazon, Target, and Walmart, there are some rather impressive deals happening, including tech like Beats earbuds going for $100, and Nintendo Switch video games marked down to $20.
Best Headphone Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $479.99 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
- Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $39.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com, target.com, walmart.com
- Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com and target.com
- Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $49 (orig. $69.95) at walmart.com
For those looking to buy a new pair of Apple AirPods (or want to gift some to a loved one this holiday season), now's a great time to buy. The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are currently on sale for $99. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds provide more than 24 hours of battery life thanks to the convenient charging case. Plus, they have in-ear detection, so the song, podcast, or audiobook you're listening to will start and stop when you place the earbuds in and out of your ears.
If on-ear headphones are more your speed, the Apple AirPods Max, which are available in five colors, are also on sale, going for $69 less than their usual price.
Buy it! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) at amazon.com and walmart.com
JBL also has a top-rated wireless pair of on-ear headphones marked down to just $40. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones, which boast more than 28,0000 perfect ratings on Amazon, provide 40 hours of listening and have an adjustable fit that shoppers agree is "very comfortable."
Buy it! JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $39.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com, target.com, walmart.com
Best Wearable Tech Deals
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), $149 (orig. $279) at walmart.com
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $219 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular), $429 (orig. $499) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth Smartwatch, $214 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $119.95–$129.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com
Three different versions of the Apple Watch are discounted ahead of Labor Day: the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), and the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular). Along with acting essentially as an iPhone on your wrist, each model can track varying health conditions, including heart rate and sleep quality. Plus, the watches have fall detection, so the devices can help alert emergency services if the user takes a hard fall. They're water resistant, too.
Buy it! Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $219 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
If you're more in the market for a simpler smartwatch, consider opting for the Fitbit Versa 2. It has Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can talk right into the watch and ask it about the weather and even control any Alexa-compatible smart home devices you may have. The device also tracks your sleep, heart rate, and workout routine.
Buy it! Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $119.95–$129.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and target.com
Best Video Game Deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, $255.34 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller, $59.99 (orig. $69.99) at target.com
- Just Dance 2023 for Nintendo Switch, $19.93 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for Nintendo Switch, $19.93 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5, $42.47 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
For those looking to add something new to their gaming setup, check out this racing wheel and floor pedals set from Logitech. It's compatible with Xbox and Playstation and has a 900-degree rotation that's designed to imitate the experience of driving an actual Formula One race car.
One shopper shared that it's "easy to set up and so cool to use" after buying the gadget for their son. "Can't recommend this enough," they added.
Buy it! Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, $255.34 (orig. $299.99) at amazon.com
And for the Star Wars fans, the Jedi Knight Collection game set is available for $20. Both Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy offer plenty of intergalactic fun, and you can play with up to 16 players in multiplayer mode on the Nintendo Switch.
Buy it! Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for Nintendo Switch, $19.93 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
Best Pop Culture Deals
- Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com and target.com
- Little People Collector The Office TV Series Special Edition Set, $18.15 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Din Djarin Comic Book Cover T-Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) at target.com
- Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday, Wednesday Addams, $11.99 (orig. $ 12.99) at amazon.com
Looking to gift something to the person in your life who quotes The Office on a regular basis? Check out the Little People Collector set of Dunder Mifflin's very own characters for $18. The special edition set comes with little versions of Michael, Dwight, Jim, and Pam. The Michael figurine is, of course, holding his signature "World's Best Boss" mug, and the Jim figurine has a notepad that very sweetly reads "Jim Loves Pam."
Buy it! Little People Collector The Office TV Series Special Edition Set, $18.15 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
For those who binge-watched Wednesday on Netflix late last year, you can add her to your Funko Pop figures for less. The 3.74-inch Wednesday Addams Funko Pop! looks just as intimidatingly cool as Wednesday herself.
Buy it! Funko Pop! TV: Wednesday, Wednesday Addams, $11.99 (orig. $ 12.99) at amazon.com
And those aren't all the discounts. Keep scrolling for more amazing deals happening from now through Labor Day weekend.
Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch, $169 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
Buy It! Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller, $59.99 (orig. $69.99) at target.com
Buy It! Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com and target.com
