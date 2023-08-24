The best Labor Day deals you can shop now: Apple Watches, headphones, Legos, and more

For those looking to buy a new pair of Apple AirPods (or want to gift some to a loved one this holiday season), now's a great time to buy. The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are currently on sale for $99. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds provide more than 24 hours of battery life thanks to the convenient charging case. Plus, they have in-ear detection, so the song, podcast, or audiobook you're listening to will start and stop when you place the earbuds in and out of your ears.



If on-ear headphones are more your speed, the Apple AirPods Max, which are available in five colors, are also on sale, going for $69 less than their usual price.