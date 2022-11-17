EW's 2022 pop culture holiday gift guide

Meanwhile Back on Earth: Finding Our Place Through Time and Space by Oliver Jeffers

If you had a child in the last few years, Oliver Jeffers' 2017 picture book Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth was (and is) probably as ubiquitous as Where the Wild Things Are. The Irish author's mix of whimsical imagery and thought-provoking messaging is appealing to adults and kids alike, and his latest, Meanwhile Back on Earth is his sharpest yet. Within the framework of a father driving his kids to different planets — working out how many years it would take to get to each destination and going back in time that many years — Jeffers shows that almost as long as humans existed, there has been conflict. But oh, how small those troubles seem in the rearview mirror.

