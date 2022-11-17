EW's 2022 pop culture holiday gift guide
It's that time of year where we all start stressing about holiday shopping and what to buy for the most important people in our lives. But gift giving should be fun, right?
That's why the Entertainment Weekly staff has pulled together a list of presents we'd love to give, get — or, admittedly, may have already bought for ourselves. If your friends and family love pop culture as much as we do at EW, then this gift guide should hopefully make things a little easier for you. Now, go get your shop on!
Hellfire Club Raglan Shirt
Show your support for Hawkins High's Dungeons & Dragons club with this Hellfire Club tee. Stranger Things' lovable metalhead (and Dungeon Master) Eddie Munson would be proud.
Buy it! $30 at netflix.com
A24 x Joya Genre Candles
Film buffs will get a kick out of A24's x Joya's chic candle collection inspired by 10 classic film genres: Horror, Western, Thriller, Noir, Adventure, Musical, Sci-Fi, Rom-Com, Fantasy, and Documentary. So what does a rom-com smell like exactly? Per A24's website, think "clawfoot tubs, breakfast in bed, love triangles, missed connections, makeover montages, fast talking women, a single red rose, [and] walking through Central park on a fall day."
The Silmarillion (Illustrated Edition)
Many Lord of the Rings fans never move on to The Silmarillion, J.R.R. Tolkien's more abstract and mythological opus about the origins of Middle-earth. But season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was practically an advertisement for Tolkien's weightier work, what with the recurring references to Morgoth, Fëanor, and the land of Valinor. Anyone whose interest has been piqued by those mentions could hardly ask for a more appropriate holiday present than the brand-new hardcover edition of The Silmarillion, which comes complete with Tolkien's own illustrations.
Buy it! $39 at amazon.com
Take 'em to the Train Station Tote
Yellowstone enthusiasts know what "Take 'em to the train station" means. Stay on the Dutton family's good side with this handy black-and-white cotton canvas tote.
Buy it! $20 at shopthescenes.com
Signature Edition RuPaul Chia Pet
Let's be clear: This is not your average Chia Pet — and RuPaul devotees will no doubt appreciate just how fierce this signature edition RuPaul Chia Pet is thanks to the fact that it includes an autograph from the Emmy winner himself.
Buy it! $99.99 at target.com
Millennium Falcon Play Tent for Kids
Young Star Wars fans will never want to leave this Millennium Falcon tent, which is designed to look like the iconic spaceship, inside and out. When missions and smuggle runs are complete, the tent folds into a compact carrying case with handle.
Buy it! $48 at shopdisney.com
Meanwhile Back on Earth: Finding Our Place Through Time and Space by Oliver Jeffers
If you had a child in the last few years, Oliver Jeffers' 2017 picture book Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth was (and is) probably as ubiquitous as Where the Wild Things Are. The Irish author's mix of whimsical imagery and thought-provoking messaging is appealing to adults and kids alike, and his latest, Meanwhile Back on Earth is his sharpest yet. Within the framework of a father driving his kids to different planets — working out how many years it would take to get to each destination and going back in time that many years — Jeffers shows that almost as long as humans existed, there has been conflict. But oh, how small those troubles seem in the rearview mirror.
Buy it! $20 at amazon.com
Mei Panda Plush — Turning Red
Turning Red fans of all ages will want to cuddle up with this adorable plush of Mei, who turns into a giant red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion. As the movie's tagline says: "Growing up is a beast."
Buy it! $28 at shopdisney.com
Under Armour Project Rock X Black Adam Collection
Tap into your inner Black Adam with this line of athletic gear inspired by all the hard work Dwayne Johnson put in to prepare for his toughest role yet as the anti-hero. Everything in the collection — including this tank and sleeveless hoodie— is soft, stylish, and personally approved by the Rock himself.
Buy it! $35-$160 at underarmour.com
Millennial Lotería
This is not your abuela's Lotería, but she's going to love it too! Millennial Lotería puts a modern spin on classic Mexican bingo — La Dama becomes La Feminist, and there's even a card called La Student Debt. That's Millennial AF.
Buy it! $25 at millennialloteria.com
Central Perk Coffee
Who wouldn't want to kickstart their day with a cup of Central Perk coffee à la Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe? Available in single-serve pods, ground, and whole beans, this three-pack — cleverly dubbed "The One With All Three Roasts" — features the How You Doin'? medium roast, the Pivot medium-dark blend, and the We Were on a "Coffee" Break dark roast. Could we be any more caffeinated?
Buy it! $41 at centralperk.com
Pierre Cadault Suitcase
Pierre Cadault is everywhere! You'll stand out at the airport with this Emily in Paris-inspired limited-edition luxury suitcase, which is now available for pre-order and features the fictional haute couture fashion designer's smiling mug. It's anything but "ringarde."
Buy it! $250 at shopthescenes.com
The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book
Timed to release for the 10th anniversary of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee's debut, this amusing tome pays tribute to the streaming series in which Jerry Seinfeld has had hilarious yet intimate convos with comic geniuses including Larry David, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Garry Shandling, Don Rickles, and many more, over the course of 84 episodes and 11 seasons. Featuring memorable lines from guests, behind-the-scenes photos and anecdotes, and even a rundown of the vehicles featured on the show, this book is perfect for comedy and car lovers alike.
Buy it! $27 at amazon.com
Elvish Name Necklace
This pretty, customizable piece of jewelry puts a twist on the classic Carrie Bradshaw nameplate necklace specifically for Lord of the Rings devotees by translating any name into Elvish. It's a must-have for any Tolkien nerd.
Buy it! Starting at $38 on etsy.com
The Notorious B.I.G.: Life After Death (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Celebrate Biggie Smalls' legacy with this deluxe vinyl box set of 1997's Life After Death album. It includes eight LPs and a commemorative booklet filled with rare photos from the cover shoot, liner notes by music writer Sheldon Pearce, and exclusive stories from those who worked on the original album release. In addition to Life After Death, the set includes 12-inch singles for "Hypnotize," "Mo Money Mo Problems," "Sky's the Limit," and "Nasty Boy."
Buy it! $180 at rhino.com
House of the Dragon Wine
In the spirit of GoT's Cersei Lannister, toast to the House of the Dragon fan in your life with a bottle of Westeros wine from Seven Kingdom Cellars. Fittingly, there are three reds to choose from: a pinot noir, a cabernet sauvignon, and a red blend. And each bottle is covered in dragons — from the label and bottle cap adorned with House Targaryen's sigil, to the corks, which are adorned with either a dragon egg, a dragon head, or a dragon tail. Cheers!
Mini Negroni Sbagliato Kit
If wine's not your thing, how about a Negroni sbagliato? House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy — and the libation — went viral on TikTok this year during a chat with their costar Olivia Cooke. When asked their drink of choice, D'Arcy revealed in a sultry voice: "A Negroni. Sbagliato. With Prosecco in it." Find out what all the fuss is about with this mini Negroni sbagliato kit, which makes a "stunning" stocking stuffer.
Buy it! $14 at bittersandbottles.com
Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse Shotski
In 2012, Jimmy Fallon presented Andy Cohen with a shotski to celebrate Watch What Happens Live expanding to five nights a week on Bravo. It was the perfect gift for Cohen, whose show is known for serving up cocktails to its guests — resulting in lots of tea. Everyone from Lil' Kim to Hillary Clinton has done a shotski while visiting Andy's Clubhouse! Now, you can have your very own shotski, which comes with four WWHL shot glasses and has the words "Andy's Clubhouse Shotski" painted on the flip side. Though the contraption is definitely pricey, hardcore Bravoholics will go crazy for it. Plus, it's guaranteed to liven up any holiday party!
Buy it! $165 at bravo.com
Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook
Gilmore Girls fans will love this cookbook filled with fun pics, quotes, and more than 50 recipes for dishes you might come across at a Stars Hollow potluck or the Dragonfly Inn. Sookie's Magic Risotto, anyone?
Buy it! $27 at amazon.com
Funko Rear Window Game
If you've always dreamed of being in the movies, now you can place yourself in the middle of a Hitchcock classic. This killer Rear Window game allows you to either play armchair detective or help to dole out clues playing the director himself as you and your fellow players work to figure out who inhabits which apartment and whether a murder has been committed. Recruit L.B. Jeffries (Jimmy Stewart), Lisa (Grace Kelly), and Stella (Thelma Ritter) to help chase down theories. Trust us, this game will check all of your voyeuristic boxes. (Grace Kelly's wardrobe not included.)
Buy it! $23 at amazon.com
A24 Screenplay Books
Cinephiles will be thrilled to receive a screenplay of their favorite A24 film — whether it be Minari, The Lobster, or Hereditary. The books also feature special essays, behind-the-scenes photos, and personal recollections from those involved in the making of the movies.
Buy it! $60 each at shop.a24films.com
