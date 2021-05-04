You can carry the Child just like Mando in Herschel’s new Mandalorian-themed backpacks
Star Wars Day 2021 continues with May the Fourth product launches everywhere you look. Disney has launched hundreds of new T-shirts, limited-edition lightsabers, action figures, and more to celebrate, but Herschel Supply Co. has another must-see collection for fans of The Mandalorian.
Adding to its Star Wars collection, Herschel's newest backpacks are inspired by the Disney+ series and let fans carry The Child (or rather, Grogu) like Mando often does on screen. The drop includes three backpacks and a lunchbox inspired by the production design and colors of The Mandalorian.
Buy it! Herschel Supply Co. x The Mandalorian adult backpacks, from $79.99 at herschel.com
Adults can pick up both the Mando-themed Little America Backpack as well as the Baby Yoda-inspired Classic Backpack. The former combines Herschel's classic utilitarian design with elements from Mando's dark brown and metallic body armor. The Classic Backpack unzips to show illustrations of Baby Yoda and has a water bottle clasp in the same color as the show's breakout star.
The Herschel Heritage Kids Backpack is the most "aww"-inducing of them all, featuring Grogu peeking out at you when you unzip the bag as well as a rubber patch of a cartoon version of the Child. Kids will also love the Baby Yoda lunchbox, which includes a fun "Wanted" name tag.
Buy it! Herschel x The Mandalorian Heritage Backpack for kids, $59.99 at herschel.com
Buy it! Herschel x The Mandalorian Pop Quiz Lunch Box, $44.99 at herschel.com
Both the Star Wars and Mandalorian collections are currently still in stock at Herschel, but it wouldn't be surprising if the drop sells out — especially on May the Fourth. Shop all backpacks at Herschel, and catch all Star Wars Day coverage from EW here.
Buy it! Herschel x The Mandalorian Classic Backpack XL, $79.99 at herschel.com
Buy it! Herschel x The Mandalorian Little America Backpack, $119.99 at herschel.com
