So many popular Funko Pops are quietly on sale at Amazon for under $10 right now

Amazon's hidden overstock outlet is a treasure-trove full of Funko Pop wonders right now, and figurines from fan-favorites movies and series have major discounts — up to 80 percent off.
To sweeten the deals even more, many of these discounted Funko Pops are Chase variations, which means that although the figure is popular, there is something about this particular model that's different from others. This makes them cooler (and more valuable) collectibles. They're sold at random though, but with prices this low (every option we rounded up is less than $10), it's worth taking a risk and seeing if you end up with a rare edition.
There are so many options available on sale, with some Funko Pops for less than $4. Take a look at these Star Wars, Marvel, Stranger Things figures, and more, as we rounded up 16 of the best Funko Pops that are quietly discounted at Amazon.
Star Wars fans will be pleased to know that there are several Funko Pops that are less than $10 at Amazon, including the very thoughtful Qui-Gon Jinn with his iconic swath of hair. He comes equipped with a translucent green lightsaber and is perched on a beautifully detailed stand.
Bounty hunter Boba Fett also has a figurine perfectly depicting his likeness, with his arsenal of weapons and slick armor. Even Ahsoka, Anakin's former apprentice, makes an appearance on the sale page. There is no better time to grab one to represent her on your shelf, especially seeing that the new Ahsoka series is set to start dropping episodes this month on Disney+.
In another universe, Marvel fans might be wondering if their favorite characters are available on sale, and they're in luck, too. The Build a Scene version of Vision from Captain America: Civil War is available for $9, and it is a solid addition for collectors who prefer to create action-packed worlds with their Funko Pops.
Also included from the Marvel realm is Hawkeye. He's in a much more laissez-faire version of his uniform from the iconic credits scene where the team sits down to dine on shawarma after their battle (if you know, you know).
For theater fans, the musical that proved history can be cool has commemorated one of the most beloved faces from the play and the movie. Eliza from Hamilton has her own Funko Pop doppelgänger, too, wearing a pretty green dress and pearl earrings. Just be careful, The Schuyler Sisters might start playing on repeat in your head every time you look at her.
Want a hint of nostalgia, but not as far back as 1776? Check out this figure of Susie Carmichael from the Nickelodeon cartoon Rugrats. Angelica's best friend was often the saving grace when her pal's bossy behavior got, well, out of hand. She's a great pick as a gift for your own best friend, as she's reminiscent of one of the best TV kids' shows from the '90s, and she happens to be 54 percent off right now.
If you're looking to scope out some possible Chase Funko Pops, you've got options. Oswald Cobblepot (aka none other than The Penguin) from The Batman is less than $5 and there's a chance you could end up with a very different variation of the villain. Beloved barista and the butt of jokes Gunther Chase from Friends is going for $4, and you have the same probability of getting a Chase figurine of him as well — a one-in-six chance.
Filling up your cart? There is no shortage of top-tier Funko Pops that are less than $10 a Amazon. Shop more of the figurines below.
