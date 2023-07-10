Funko Pops are on sale for Amazon Prime Day — fill your cart while they're up to 70 percent off
It's finally here — Amazon Prime Day has made its return, and the 48-hour sale is not sticking around for long. While most people have their eyes on a sleek new TV or heavily discounted gaming system, some are admittedly a little more excited about the sheer volume of discounted Funko Pops available this year.
If this isn't your first Prime Day rodeo, you know the drill. Even though you don't need to be a Prime member to shop, Prime members do have access to every deal during the 48-hour sale event. If you're still skeptical about signing up, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Prime, so you get all your favorite figurines on sale and shipped for free, and you get a taste of all Prime has to offer.
Best Prime Day Funko Pop deals
- Funko Pop! Star Wars The Mandalorian: Dark Trooper, $8.78 (orig. $12.99)
- Pop! Ride Super Deluxe Disney: Walt Disney World 50th, $13.65 (orig. $34.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie, $4.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror Erised, $16.59 (orig. $24.99)
If you actually want to be on top of gift shopping this year, now is the perfect moment to think ahead and grab a bunch of Funko Pops for all the friends in your life — bonus points if you can remember their favorite Marvel flick or Disney character, such as this Valkyrie figurine for 62 percent off or this $14 collectible of Mickey Mouse sitting in a rocket ship headed for Space Mountain.
Liking what you see? There are plenty more Funko Pops worth adding to your cart where that came from. Shop more picks below so you can build out your collection or gift them to pals.
Prime Day deals on Star Wars Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Cassian Andor Vinyl Figure, $7 (orig. $9.73)
- Funko Pop! Ride Super Deluxe: Star Wars Lando Calrissian in the Millenium Falcon, $49.50 (orig. $65)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Return of The Jedi 40th Anniversary, Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker, $24.95 (orig. $34.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker, $14.99 (orig. $19.25)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars New Classics: Chewbacca, $11.88 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars Power of The Galaxy: Rey, $9.03 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Pride 2023 BB-8, $11.97 (orig. $12.99)
Prime Day has slashed the prices of some pretty spectacular Star Wars Funko Pops. One of the top deals currently available is a rendition of Lando Calrissian in The Millenium Falcon. It's $15 off and depicts the captain riding boldly into space. The most impressive feature of this pick is the detailing on the ship. It's also relatively large, making it the perfect statement piece in or out of its box.
Rey stands — or rather floats — out from the crowd with this Funko Pop. Instead of the usual stationary figurine, she's on a transparent pedestal that gives her the illusion of peacefully hovering above the ground, similar to her Jedi training scene in The Rise of Skywalker. A Pride 2023 version of Rey's traveling partner BB-8 is discounted, too, so you can keep the duo close together.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars Power of The Galaxy: Rey, $9.03 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Pride 2023 BB-8, $11.97 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Prime Day deals on Disney Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Disney Dug Days: Hero Dug, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Villains: Captain Hook, $5.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Beauty and the Beast: Beast with Curls, $9.19 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Villians: Evil Queen on Throne, $8.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Monsters Inc. 20th Anniversary: Boo with Hood Up, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Pixar Lightyear: Buzz with Sox, $5.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Ultimate Princess: Belle, $9.13 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney Sword in the Stone: Arthur, $4.98 (orig. $12.99)
From classic films to newer releases — and even a few slightly niche picks in between — there are tons of Disney Funko Pops on sale this Prime Day. Heroes and heroines may come to mind, but there's something fun about having a villain stirring up trouble in your collection. Two beloved sources of evil are discounted right now: Captain Hook and the Evil Queen.
The Peter Pan antagonist has his signature hook clasped around a lantern while he stands defiantly in front of a barrel. You can almost see the fluff of the feather in his cap. The main baddie of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has also been captured fabulously. Her trademark crown and fierce glare are fully present as she sits on her throne that's adorned with a peacock.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney Villains: Captain Hook, $5.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Villians: Evil Queen on Throne, $8.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Another delightful Disney pick is one of the most iconic princesses: Belle doing her all-time favorite hobby. While she's normally pictured in her gorgeous ball gown, this is a lovely snippet into the bookworm's life prior to becoming a princess. It's a great choice for bibliophiles (for just $10), and as one reviewer found, it adds "a touch of whimsy" to a home library.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney Ultimate Princess: Belle, $9.13 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Prime Day deals on Marvel Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Marvel The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: John F. Walker, $4.48 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel Captain America: Civil War Build a Scene: Black Panther, $9.91 (orig. $15)
- Funko Pop! Marvel Avengers: Endgame Hulk with Taco, $11.95 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel Spider-Man: No Way Home Spider-Man in Integrated Suit, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Moment Marvel Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange and Scarlet Witch, $11.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel She-Hulk: She-Hulk in Gala Dress with Glitter, $6.53 (orig. $13.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
Marvel fans have plenty of deals to pore through, too. Shoppers can get $5 off Black Panther's sleek figurine from Captain America: Civil War — the lowest price it's been in weeks. The model's all-black attire is a fabulous reproduction from the film with a great paint job that replicates the intricate details of his suit. He even has claws on his hands!
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel Captain America: Civil War Build a Scene: Black Panther, $9.91 (orig. $15) at amazon.com
Sure, Hulk's whole thing is being incredibly rageful and angry, but that doesn't make him any less lovable. In fact, this Funko Pop version of him is pretty darn adorable. Aside from his very studious glasses, he's holding two tacos. It doesn't get much better than that, and we'd argue your shelf full of Marvel characters isn't complete until this scene is sitting among them. Although a friend would probably love this one, no one would blame you for keeping it yourself.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel Avengers: Endgame Hulk with Taco, $11.95 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Prime Day deals on TV and movie Funko Pops
- Funko Pop! Grey's Anatomy: Derek Shepherd, $15.95 (orig. $16.99)
- Funko Pop! Indiana Jones and the Raiders of The Lost Ark: Indiana Jones, $11.55 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Jurassic World Dominion: Dr. Ian Malcolm, $4.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Big Bang Theory: Sheldon, $15.95 (orig. $18)
- Funko Pop! The Crocodile Hunter: Steve Irwin Vinyl Figure, $13.40 (orig. $16.97)
- Funko Pop! Legally Blonde: Elle with Bruiser, $10.24 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! The Witcher: Jaskier (Red Outfit), $4.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Godzilla vs. Kong: Godzilla, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
There's no better way to rep your go-to TV shows and movies than with a few Funko Pops, and plenty are discounted during Prime Day. To channel the power of Elle Woods into your work week, you'll want this little figurine for your desk.
The ultra-stylish brainiac is worth embodying as you hop on video calls and work through your inbox, and she comes dressed in one of her iconic pink matching sets. Decked out with tinted glasses and carrying the adorable Bruiser, it's a perfect pick for Legally Blonde superfans.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Legally Blonde: Elle with Bruiser, $10.24 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
If you're just as obsessed with Jeff Goldblum as everyone else, this Dr. Ian Malcolm figurine needs a spot in your collection. Wearing his classic all-black outfit and grayed lenses, the beloved Jurassic Park character can be immortalized on your shelf, and safe from any chance encounters with a T-Rex. All that's missing is his ability to drop a snappy joke.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Jurassic World Dominion: Dr. Ian Malcolm, $4.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Keep scrolling to see more of the best Funko Pop deals happening during Prime Day for up to 70 percent off.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Indiana Jones and the Raiders of The Lost Ark: Indiana Jones, $11.55 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror Erised, $16.59 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie, $4.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: John F. Walker, $4.48 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney Pixar Lightyear: Buzz with Sox, $5.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
