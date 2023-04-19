Credit: Funko
Funko Pops are on sale in Amazon's secret overstock outlet right now — up to 70% off

Figures from Star Wars, The Office, Disney classics, Harry Potter, and more start at just $6
By Melissa Epifano April 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
While it's difficult (read: impossible) to get your favorite characters to materialize from their digital forms and walk into your home, Funko Pops are the next best thing. And by now, it's very likely your favorite villains, heroes, princesses, and sidekicks from your favorite shows, movies, video games, and more have been commemorated as a vinyl figure known as the Funko Pop.

Adding to your collection can get spendy, especially when you're treasure-hunting for rare collectibles. Over at Amazon though, there is a secret overstock outlet that is filled with pages of discounted figurines. To grow your army of statues, it's worth scrolling through the 20+ pages as there are slashed prices with discounts of up to 70 percent. From Disney's classic characters (like Ariel from The Little Mermaid) to old familiar faces from the Harry Potter universe and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, your display shelves will be looking fresh. Keep scrolling to check out a few of the standout finds below.

Want to show your devotion to a galaxy far, far away? Well, you won't have to choose just one discounted Star Wars Funko Pop. Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca come banded together in one set that's just $30 — a major slash in price from its full price of $70. It's a posse worth introducing to the other intergalactic citizens you already own (or have your eye on), like Obi-Wan Kenobi. Each famous character comes equipped with a mini lightsaber, blaster, or bowcaster. Luke even has his mini tool belt in place.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca 5-Pack, $30.05 (orig. $70) at amazon.com

And to further expand upon the Star Wars collection, there is a four-pack of figures from The Mandalorian on sale for 50 percent off. Snag Grogu, The Mandalorian himself, Moff Gideon, and an Incinerator Stormtrooper together in one pack, ideal for any fan of the series. Plus, the Incinerator Stormtrooper's flame glows in the dark.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian 4-Pack, $22.87 (orig. $47.99) at amazon.com

If you have a soft spot for Disney movies and are looking for something a bit more unique, check out this vibrant, verdant rendition of Robin Hood. The bright green fox is the perfect burst of color on a shelf of metallic superheroes or gray Star Wars protagonists. And the bow and arrow print scattered across its surface makes each model a one-of-a-kind since no two patterns are the same. Originally $25, it's practically a steal now at just $8.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney Treasures of the Vault, Robin Hood, $7.57 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com 

Continuing the Disney theme, you can take your Funko Pop collection a step further by getting two beloved films wrapped into one figurine. Hailing from the Olaf Presents collection is the friendly snowman donning Moana's garb — grass skirt and all. The whole look is enough to put a smile on anyone's face, just like the series of Olaf's slapstick Disney retellings do.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Olaf Presents Olaf as Moana, $5.37 (orig. $12.99)at amazon.com

There are other television and video game characters to choose from, too. For fans of The Office, an Oscar Martinez figurine is on sale for $8. He's wearing a purple button-down shirt, a tie, and some slacks, which is the exact outfit he had on when Michael gifted him a homemade scarecrow. And the mini Oscar is holding that exact scarecrow.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! The Office, Oscar with Scarecrow, $8.20 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com

And if you're one who truly has to catch them all, you can grab a Vaporeon Pokémon figurine for just over $10. Even family man Bob Belcher from Bob's Burgers can grace your display case wheeling around his food cart. 

Whether Funko Pops of all kinds are your thing or you're obsessed with objects that capture moments from your favorite movie, game, and TV show scenes, it's worth scoping out Amazon's outlet for unmissable deals on these cute vinyl figurines. 

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Elliot, $5.71 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor, $6.41 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Bob's Burgers Bob with Burger Cart, $25.19 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

