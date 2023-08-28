Credit: Entertainment Weekly / Tyler Roeland
Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more popular Funko Pops are on sale at Amazon starting at just $3

These are the best Labor Day deals we found.
By Rachel Simon August 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Labor Day marks the (unofficial) end of the summer, but the upside is that there is plenty of shopping to do thanks to all the big sales taking place leading up to and during Labor Day weekend. And for pop culture fans, that means it's an ideal time to stock up on more Funko Pops from Amazon.

Whether you're a Marvel obsessive, a superfan of Star Wars, or a lover of all things Disney, you're bound to find plenty of heavily discounted Funko Pops to add to your collection. Plus, they make for great gifts — who wouldn't enjoy a mini version of Elle Woods to keep on their desk? And if you aren't already a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, as it gets you complimentary two-day shipping and access to Prime Video. Keep scrolling to see all the best Funko Pop Labor Day deals you can score now.

Best Labor Day Funko Pop Deals

To find the very best Funko Pop deals on Amazon right now, we scoured every category, and we found the best discounts on figures from movies, TV shows, video games, and more, including one of Black Panther's coolest characters, Shuri, which is 66 percent off, and a figure of Beth from The Queen's Gambit miniseries, which is a whopping 76 percent off.

Star Wars Funko Pops Deals

No Star Wars Funko Pop collection is complete without a Grogu figure, like this version of Grogu from The Book of Boba Fett. You might've already watched every episode of the Disney+ series,  but you can still enjoy the fun by picking up this Grogu, as the fan-favorite character is wrapped in his protective armor. It's on sale for just $9.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu with Armor, $10.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

For more classic Star Wars options, check out this figure of Princess Leia, ready to lead the rebellion, wearing a white dress and her hair styled in her signature buns. There's also a figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Clone Wars on sale; and yes, a lightsaber is in his hand, so he's ready for battle.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of the Galaxy, Leia, $11.99 (orig. $13.99) at amazon.com

Marvel and DC Funko Pops Deals

It's no secret that Funko Pop has a huge Marvel selection, and if you're in the market for a figure that belongs to a bigger set, this action-ready Spider-Man is perched on a ledge, clad in his costume, and ready to spin webs. It's one of a set of six Marvel Sinister Six figures, and it's going for $25.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6, Spider-Man, $24.84 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

And for the DC loyalists out there, you can proudly display this figure of Selina Kyle from The Batman, who's dressed up in her Catwoman costume, ready to prowl around (and fight) the streets of Gotham. Right now, the Funko Pop is going for just $5, a 63 percent discount.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: The Batman, Selina Kyle at amazon.com

Disney Funko Pops Deals

Shopping for a Disney fan? There are plenty of classic characters marked down, including Tinker Bell, Donald Duck, and Mickey Mouse. The Mickey figure commemorates a popular snack offered at the Walt Disney World Resort: the Dole Whip. He is wearing a tropical-printed button-down shirt and a pair of shorts while holding a spoon in one hand and the pineapple and vanilla frozen sweat treats in his other hand.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Aloha Mickey, $7.79 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

If you're more into villains than heroes, check out this figure of the one and only Cruella de Vil. Not only does she have a very appropriate grimace on her face, but she's wearing a fur coat while looking for some Dalmations to, well, be her next fur coat.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Villains Cruella de Vil, $6.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

TV, Movie, and Games Funko Pops Deals

As mentioned earlier, a standout figure you can get for less is this $5 Elle Woods figurine. The Legally Blonde leading lady is wearing her summer best and has a drink in hand, as she studies in the most Elle Woods-like way to get accepted to Harvard.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Legally Blonde, Elle in Sun, $5.48 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

And for the Pokemon fans, this super-cute Munchlax bobblehead will make a great addition to any collection. Just be careful not to leave it alone, or it might eat up all your snacks.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon, Munchlax, $5.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more can't-miss Funko Pop deals happening now at Amazon.

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Dark Trooper, $6 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri, $4.48 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary, Dobby, $9 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Pennywise, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com

