Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more popular Funko Pops are on sale at Amazon starting at just $3
Labor Day marks the (unofficial) end of the summer, but the upside is that there is plenty of shopping to do thanks to all the big sales taking place leading up to and during Labor Day weekend. And for pop culture fans, that means it's an ideal time to stock up on more Funko Pops from Amazon.
Whether you're a Marvel obsessive, a superfan of Star Wars, or a lover of all things Disney, you're bound to find plenty of heavily discounted Funko Pops to add to your collection. Plus, they make for great gifts — who wouldn't enjoy a mini version of Elle Woods to keep on their desk? And if you aren't already a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, as it gets you complimentary two-day shipping and access to Prime Video. Keep scrolling to see all the best Funko Pop Labor Day deals you can score now.
Best Labor Day Funko Pop Deals
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Dark Trooper, $6 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri, $4.48 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Villains Cruella de Vil, $6.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Movies: Legally Blonde, Elle in Sun, $5.48 (orig. $12.99)
To find the very best Funko Pop deals on Amazon right now, we scoured every category, and we found the best discounts on figures from movies, TV shows, video games, and more, including one of Black Panther's coolest characters, Shuri, which is 66 percent off, and a figure of Beth from The Queen's Gambit miniseries, which is a whopping 76 percent off.
Star Wars Funko Pops Deals
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Return of The Jedi 40th Anniversary, Darth Vader, $10.39 (prig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of the Galaxy, Leia, $11.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu with Armor, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Dark Trooper, $6 (orig. $12.99)
No Star Wars Funko Pop collection is complete without a Grogu figure, like this version of Grogu from The Book of Boba Fett. You might've already watched every episode of the Disney+ series, but you can still enjoy the fun by picking up this Grogu, as the fan-favorite character is wrapped in his protective armor. It's on sale for just $9.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu with Armor, $10.39 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
For more classic Star Wars options, check out this figure of Princess Leia, ready to lead the rebellion, wearing a white dress and her hair styled in her signature buns. There's also a figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Clone Wars on sale; and yes, a lightsaber is in his hand, so he's ready for battle.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: Power of the Galaxy, Leia, $11.99 (orig. $13.99) at amazon.com
Marvel and DC Funko Pops Deals
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6, Spider-Man, $24.84 (orig. $29.99)
- Funko Pop! Movies: The Batman, Selina Kyle, $4.76 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri, $4.48 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man, $6.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: She-Hulk, $7.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Movies: DC The Flash, Wonder Woman, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
It's no secret that Funko Pop has a huge Marvel selection, and if you're in the market for a figure that belongs to a bigger set, this action-ready Spider-Man is perched on a ledge, clad in his costume, and ready to spin webs. It's one of a set of six Marvel Sinister Six figures, and it's going for $25.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe: Marvel Sinister 6, Spider-Man, $24.84 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
And for the DC loyalists out there, you can proudly display this figure of Selina Kyle from The Batman, who's dressed up in her Catwoman costume, ready to prowl around (and fight) the streets of Gotham. Right now, the Funko Pop is going for just $5, a 63 percent discount.
Disney Funko Pops Deals
- Funko Pop! Disney Classics: Mickey and Friends, Donald Duck, $9 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Villains Cruella de Vil, $6.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Peter Pan 70th Anniversary, Tinker Bell, $8.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Aloha Mickey, $7.79 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Disney: Ultimate Princess, Elsa, $6.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! TV: Disney 100 Hannah Montana, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
Shopping for a Disney fan? There are plenty of classic characters marked down, including Tinker Bell, Donald Duck, and Mickey Mouse. The Mickey figure commemorates a popular snack offered at the Walt Disney World Resort: the Dole Whip. He is wearing a tropical-printed button-down shirt and a pair of shorts while holding a spoon in one hand and the pineapple and vanilla frozen sweat treats in his other hand.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Aloha Mickey, $7.79 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
If you're more into villains than heroes, check out this figure of the one and only Cruella de Vil. Not only does she have a very appropriate grimace on her face, but she's wearing a fur coat while looking for some Dalmations to, well, be her next fur coat.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Disney: Villains Cruella de Vil, $6.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
TV, Movie, and Games Funko Pops Deals
- Funko Pop! Deluxe: Harry Potter: Hogsmeade, Albus Dumbledore with Hog's Head Inn, $13.79 (orig. $29.99)
- Funko Pop! TV: Strangers Things, Steve with Sunglasses, $12.96 (orig. $16.94)
- Funko Pop! Movies: Legally Blonde, Elle in Sun, $5.48 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon, Munchlax, $5.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! TV: Queen's Gambit, Beth Harmon, $3.12 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Movies: Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary, Dobby, $9 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Movies: Pennywise, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
As mentioned earlier, a standout figure you can get for less is this $5 Elle Woods figurine. The Legally Blonde leading lady is wearing her summer best and has a drink in hand, as she studies in the most Elle Woods-like way to get accepted to Harvard.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Legally Blonde, Elle in Sun, $5.48 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
And for the Pokemon fans, this super-cute Munchlax bobblehead will make a great addition to any collection. Just be careful not to leave it alone, or it might eat up all your snacks.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Games: Pokemon, Munchlax, $5.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Keep scrolling for more can't-miss Funko Pop deals happening now at Amazon.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Dark Trooper, $6 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Marvel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri, $4.48 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Harry Potter: Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary, Dobby, $9 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Movies: Pennywise, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more popular Funko Pops are on sale at Amazon starting at just $3
- The best Labor Day deals you can shop now: Apple Watches, headphones, Legos, and more
- So many popular Funko Pops are quietly on sale at Amazon for under $10 right now
- The Friends cast now comes in Fisher-Price toy form — and the special-edition set has plenty of fun Easter eggs