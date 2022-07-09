Don't wait: Disney and Marvel Funko Pops are up to 42 percent off before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The 48-hour sale event will take place on July 12 and 13, but thousands of incredible deals have already landed on the website. The discounts span almost every product department imaginable — that even includes markdowns on Funko Pop figurines of your favorite pop culture icons.
For those unfamiliar, Funko immortalizes fictional characters and historic figures in the form of cartoon-like toys. Name a popular TV show or movie, and the brand has probably made multiple action figures to represent it. They're the perfect gift for the superfan in your life, even if that superfan is you. Since early Prime Day promotions tend to receive less publicity than day-of deals, the discounted Funko Pops aren't likely to sell out right now. However, they tend to fly off virtual shelves during major sale events, so shopping them ahead of time is the way to go.
Amazon has a marked-down Funko Pop for nearly every type of fan, but Marvel lovers will find a mind-blowing number of options. Can't decide on just one? Consider this six-pack of Avengers figurines in a limited-edition rainbow sparkle colorway that also comes with a Gingerbread Scarlet. It features Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Iron Man mounted on an intricate platform complete with corresponding Infinity Stones. When you shop now, you can grab the bundle for $72, or about $10.50 per figurine.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga, Avengers Bundle with Marvel Gingerbread Scarlet Witch, $71.78 (orig. $81.98) at amazon.com
More interested in Disney, Pokémon, anime, musicians, or even politicians? There's a discounted Funko Pop for you. Below, we've rounded up the 19 best early Prime Day Funko Pop deals. Order your favorite (or favorites — we don't judge) as soon as possible, because you never know when they could sell out. These offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, but to shop even more early Prime Day deals, you'll have to sign up for a membership, which you can start as a free 30-day trial.
Early Prime Day Marvel Funko Pop deals
- Avengers Assemble Series, Black Widow (Amazon Exclusive), $24.84 (orig. $29.99)
- Avengers Assemble Series, Iron Man (Amazon Exclusive), $24.84 (orig. $29.99)
- Marvel Deadpool Pride Multicolor Figure, $9.23 (orig. $11.99)
- WandaVision, 50s Wanda Vinyl Figure, $17.40 (orig. $19.95)
- Avengers, Hulk (Stark Tech Suit), $8.78 (orig. $11.99)
- Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
Funko's Avengers Assemble series showcases your favorite heroes in action, and right now, its Black Widow and Iron Man figurines are 17 percent off. Between Black Widow's elaborate leg straps and Iron Man's mid-blastoff stance, both characters are portrayed in stunning detail. Meanwhile, Thor fans can pre-order the latest Funko Pop of their favorite hero for $1 off. The figurine is modeled after Chris Hemsworth's portrayal in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the resemblance is uncanny. If you order now, you can expect yours to ship on its Aug. 5 release date — or shortly after.
Early Prime Day Disney Funko Pop deals
- Lilo & Stitch, Stitch with Ukulele, $11.99 (orig. $17.09)
- Turning Red, Meilin Lee, $10.19 (orig. $12.99)
- Disney Pixar's Lightyear, Sox, $12.21 (orig. $12.99)
- Sword in the Stone, Mim as Dragon with Chase, $16.74 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Alice in Wonderland 70th Anniversary, 2-Pack Tweedle Dee & Dum, $15.68 (orig. $21.99)
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Pluto on The People Mover, $10.19 (orig. $11.99)
- Raya and the Last Dragon, Raya and Baby Tuk Tuk, $11.37 (orig. $12.99)
- Disney Treasures from the Vault Goofy Multicolor Figure, $16.27 (orig. $24.99)
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Lilo & Stitch (feel old yet?), and Funko is celebrating with a major deal on its classic Stitch ukulele figurine. The 6-inch toy version of the adorable alien is now 30 percent off, coming in at $12. Disney's newest animated stars are included in the discount festivities, too. Turning Red's Meilin Lee officially has her own Funko Pop, and it's 22 percent off today. The canine costar of Lightyear, Sox, is also available for discounted pre-order with a release date of August 12.
More Early Prime Day Funko Pop deals
- Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series, Chewbacca (Amazon Exclusive), $23.71 (orig. $29.99)
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Figure, $10.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Pokémon Silver Pikachu, $6.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Hunter x Hunter, Hisoka, $11.84 (orig. $14.79)
- Post Malone in a Sundress, $10.19 (orig. $11.99)
Marvel and Disney Funko Pops aren't the only ones worth shopping ahead of Prime Day. If you're a Star Wars fan, check out Funko's Deluxe Chewbacca figurine for 20 percent off. Pokémon obsessives will love this wildly discounted silver Pikachu — at 42 percent off, it costs just $7.
Keep scrolling to score more early markdowns on Funko Pops, and visit Amazon's Prime Day homepage to see the best discounts sitewide.
Buy it! Avengers Assemble Series, Black Widow (Amazon Exclusive), $24.84 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Lilo & Stitch, Stitch with Ukulele, $11.99 (orig. $17.09) at amazon.com
Buy it! Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series, Chewbacca (Amazon Exclusive), $23.71 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Ruth Bader Ginsburg Figure, $10.99 (orig. $11.99) at amazon.com
Related content:
- Don't wait: Disney and Marvel Funko Pops are up to 42 percent off before Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon quietly discounted tons of Apple products before Prime Day
- The best deals on headphones to shop before Amazon Prime Day — including Beats for 40 percent off
- It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale