25 Funko Pop deals at Amazon before Prime Day — prices start at $5

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and this year, it will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. While Prime Day is not yet here, there are already deals you can shop ahead of the annual sale — including discounts on the beloved Funko Pop.
Right now, you can take home figures of your favorite characters from movies and TV shows like The Avengers, Harry Potter, Star Wars, The Witcher, Wednesday, and more for up to 64 percent off their original price.
Whether you're a longtime fan of Funko Pops looking to add to your collection, ready to purchase your first TV- or movie-inspired figure, or searching for the perfect gift for the pop culture fan in your life, it's a great time to buy a Funko Pop.
Marvel Funko Pops on Sale
- Funko Pop! Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America (Sam Wilson), $4.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! She-Hulk, $9.40 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Avengers Game Iron Man (Stark Tech Suit), $11.88 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! I Am Groot, Groot with Cheese Puffs, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes 60th Anniversary Thor, $13.84 (orig. $19.99)
- Funko Pop! Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man, $9.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home Doc Ock, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Marvel: Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 Star-Lord, $10.39 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! She-Hulk Wong, $7.68 (orig. $12.99)
Marvel has plenty of well-loved titles and characters. Whether your favorite Marvel movie is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp, or one of the many other films and TV series included in the Marvel roster, there's a Funko Pop to help you rep your favorite characters.
If you were nothing short of excited to see Doc Ock make his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out this figure of the iconic villain, complete with his metal tentacles and sunglasses. For those who were glued to Disney+ and binged every episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, there's the figure of Sam Wilson embracing his new journey as Captain America in his suit and holding the shield; it's 62 percent off, bringing its price to $5.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America, $4.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
She-Hulk fans can take home an all-green and powerful-looking She-Hulk Funko Pop for $9, as well as a Funko Pop of a magic-using Wong for $8. If you rather opt for a Funko Pop with a bit of a more fun and quirky flare, a Groot with Cheese Puffs Funko Pop is also on sale. Just as the name suggests, the figure features everyone's favorite tree-like hero carrying around a bag of the classic cheesy snack, with some of the cheese puffs messily scattered around his feet.
Buy it! Funko Pop! I Am Groot, Groot with Cheese Puffs, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Disney Funko Pops on Sale
- Funko Pop! Disney Classics: Mickey and Friends Mickey Mouse, $9.96 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Aladdin Genie with Lamp VHS Cover, $10.22 (orig. $19.99)
- Funko Pop! Villains Captain Hook, $5.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Lightyear Buzz Funko Pop!, $4.71 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Olaf Presents Olaf as Moana, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! The Little Mermaid Ursula, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Beauty and the Beast Beast with Curls, $7.67 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Pilot Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, $26.48 (orig. $30)
Love classic Disney characters? Don't miss out on adding new Disney Funko Pops that are on sale to your assortment of figures. A Funko Pop of the Genie from Aladdin is 52 percent off, marked down to $10. The wish-granting Genie is holding the magical lamp from the animated film, and the figure also comes with the film's original 1992 VHS cover art in its case.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Aladdin Genie with Lamp VHS Cover, $9.63 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
If you rather take home a Funko Pop of a more villainous Disney character, a figure of Captain Hook holding a lantern while standing beside a barrel is 54 percent off, so you can add it to your bookshelf for just $6. And yes, he is wearing his signature feather hat. Plus, there's a new version of Ursula from the live-action version of The Little Mermaid on sale. The sea witch is standing with her arms and tentacles raised, perhaps ready to create a potion that might just give a mermaid her legs, bringing Melissa McCarthy's take on the character right to your collection.
Buy it! Funko Pop! The Little Mermaid Ursula, $11.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
And if you want a Funko Pop that bridges together two Disney movies, the Olaf Presents Olaf as Moana figure is marked down to $11. Everyone's favorite talking snowman from Frozen is dressed as Moana from Moana and seeing the hilarious sidekick dressed up as one of Disney's leading ladies is a sight that will bring the laughs every time to catch a glimpse of it while it's on display.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Olaf Presents Olaf as Moana, $10.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
TV and Movie Funko Pops on Sale
- Funko Pop! Harry Potter Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione, $23.99 (orig. $31.99)
- Funko Pop! Wednesday Addams, $11.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! E.T. with Flowers, $5.98 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Stranger Things Cali Mike, $10.19 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! The Matrix Resurrections Neo, $5.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! The Office Dwight Schrute, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Funko Pop! Witcher Geralt with Chase, $9 (orig. $12.99)
For anyone who knows what Hogwarts house they belong to, Harry Potter Funko Pops are simply must-haves. You can take home a set of three Funko Pops featuring your favorite magical trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione each holding their wants for $24, its lowest price in 30 days.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Harry Potter Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione, $23.99 (orig. $31.99) at amazon.com
There's also no shortage of Funko Pops that are perfect for sci-fi fans. For anyone who loves watching Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an adorable Funko Pop of Grogu holding a cup is currently marked down to $10. There's also E.T. holding a pot of colorful flowers on sale for $6. Fans of the classic film will remember he takes the flower pot back on his ship with him after saying goodbye to Elliot and his family.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
There are plenty of TV-themed Funko Pops too, including Wednesday Addams from Netflix's Wednesday and Dwight Schrute from The Office wearing his classic outfit of a brown suit, mustard yellow shirt, and metal glasses, posing with his hands placed on his hips — as an assistant to the regional manager would be standing, of course.
Prime Day brings opportunities to save for both non-Prime members and Prime members alike at Amazon, and while these current deals are available to all shoppers, the two-day sale event in July will have impressive deals exclusive to Prime members. If you are not yet a Prime member and want to be able to take advantage of all the upcoming deals, as well as the complimentary two-day shipping that comes with the membership, sign up for a free 30-day free trial.
Take a closer look at more Funko Pops that are on sale ahead of Prime Day 2023 below.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Avengers Game Iron Man (Stark Tech Suit), $11.88 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Pilot Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, $26.48 (orig. $30) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Witcher Geralt with Chase, $9 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! E.T. with Flowers, $5.98 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
