The 17 best smart TV deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day start at just $90

If you haven't heard the words "Amazon Prime Day" in almost a year, that's about to change. Earlier this month, Amazon announced that its annual discount event will take place on July 12 and 13, and it's bigger than ever, with promotions available in more than 20 countries.
Experienced shoppers know it's the best time of year for markdowns on big-ticket items like TVs and other tech products — but the site is already full of deals you'll want to snap up. If you're not signed up for Prime yet, be sure to start a free trial before you shop.
Tons of products have already received steep discounts, which can be accessed in a variety of ways. Amazon Live, the site's livestream shopping service, just kicked off its early Prime Day deals initiatives. Right now, customers can shop pre-Prime Day discounts alongside celebrities like Hilary Duff, who will join some of her favorite small business owners who will share inspiring stories behind their brands. You can stream all the action on Amazon's site or through the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. The festivities leading up to Prime Day will also include the site's famous 24-hour Deals of the Day and lightning deals, which usually only last a few hours.
If you've ever shopped during Prime Day, you know items tend to fly off virtual shelves faster than anyone can keep track of. It's especially true for traditionally expensive products like TVs, which rarely receive such substantial price cuts. That's where Amazon's early Prime Day deals come in: When you shop now, you'll secure Prime Day-caliber discounts, but you won't have to wonder if your dream TV could sell out before you even add it to your cart.
Below, we've rounded up 17 early Prime Day deals on TVs and Amazon devices worth shopping before the 48-hour event. Order your favorites as soon as possible, because there's no telling how long these early deals will last.
Early Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
- Fire TV 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Insignia 24-Inch HD Smart Fire TV, $89.99 with Prime (orig. $169.99)
- Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $829.99)
- Insignia 32-Inch HD Smart Fire TV, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $179.99)
- TCL 40-Inch Smart LED Roku TV, $218 (orig. $349.99)
- Toshiba 65-Inch C350-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $429.99 with Prime (orig. $599.99)
- Pioneer 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $319.99)
- Toshiba 55-Inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $349.99 with Prime (orig. $799.99)
The 50-inch Fire 4k UHD Smart TV is a top seller in Amazon's LED & LCD TVs category for a reason. This model's crystal-clear screen comes in a living room-friendly size, which led one reviewer to call it a "mini movie theater." Plus, its Fire TV capabilities mean you can stream live TV and content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more as long as you have a separate subscription. Right now, you can buy the smart TV for $300, which is $170 lower than its original price.
Another noteworthy markdown comes from the manufacturer Insignia, whose 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV is now 47 percent off. That brings the top-rated, compact TV down to $90, or less than a pair of AirPods. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Toshiba's 65-inch C350-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV received a massive discount of its own. It usually costs $600, but today, it's on sale for $430. Thanks to high-end features like Dolby Vision HDR (the same image technology used in Dolby movie theaters) and embedded surround-sound speakers, you can be sure you'll get what you pay for.
Early Amazon Prime Day Devices Deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $44.99 (orig. $54.99)
- Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen), $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5, $249.99 (orig. $334.98)
- Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $79.99 (orig. $84.99)
Not in the market for a new TV, but want to add Fire to your current screens? The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) can make that happen. Right now, they're $45, $20, and $25, respectively. If you'd prefer an even more tech-savvy approach, consider the 4K Fire TV Cube, which offers the same features with a hands-free, Alexa-powered operating system in a compact package that can easily fit on an entertainment console. It's now 42 percent off at $70.
Those who would rather upgrade their smart home gadgets are in luck: Amazon's signature Alexa-powered home speakers and tablets have had their prices slashed, too. The Echo Dot (4th Gen), Amazon's most popular smart speaker, is now 20 percent off at just $40. If you prefer visual devices, check out the Echo Show 15. The touch-screen tablet not only connects your smart home devices in one place, but it features streaming and Internet browsing. It's earned more than 4,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's exactly what their homes needed, and it's $85 off in a bundle with its smaller companion, the Echo Show 5.
This list is just the start of what's set to be the biggest Prime Day ever. To access even more early markdowns, check out Amazon's Prime Day homepage, which is updated in real time to showcase the best offers sitewide.
