The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops

Laptops and tablets are also on sale. You can save over $160 on the Lenovo Legion 5 if you're looking for a model designed for gaming, or $170 on the HP 15 for a laptop that can do a little bit of everything. And if you're looking to improve your movie and TV-streaming experiences, Walmart once again has you covered. You can take home a whopping 65-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for $3,297.99 — that's 49 percent off its original $6,499.99 price tag. But if 65-inches is a bit too big for you, this 32-inch TCL Roku Smart TV is marked down by over 20 percent.