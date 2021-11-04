Shopping

The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops

Up to 60 percent off everything for your entertainment needs.
By Sarah Toscano November 04, 2021 at 05:48 PM EDT
Holiday shopping is tons of fun, and finding the perfect gift for someone can feel totally satisfying. But the experience can also be stressful, and with this year's predicted supply-chain issues and shipping delays, habitual last-minute shoppers may find themselves extra worried about successfully completing their holiday shopping lists. But don't fear — many retailers are offering plenty of great deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you won't have to wait until the end of November to save on gifts (and treats for yourself). Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater, pick up a new video game, find a pair of headphones, or anything else within the realm of entertainment, Walmart has you covered. 

Bose is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to audio, and at Walmart, you can currently save $80 on the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds and $130 on Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. That means whether you prefer in-ear or over-the-ear listening, you can enjoy the high-quality sound of a Bose product without paying full price. 

Laptops and tablets are also on sale. You can save over $160 on the Lenovo Legion 5 if you're looking for a model designed for gaming, or $170 on the HP 15 for a laptop that can do a little bit of everything. And if you're looking to improve your movie and TV-streaming experiences, Walmart once again has you covered. You can take home a whopping 65-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for $3,297.99 — that's 49 percent off its original $6,499.99 price tag. But if 65-inches is a bit too big for you, this 32-inch TCL Roku Smart TV is marked down by over 20 percent.

And tech isn't the only category you can shop. If you love all things collectible and pop culture-related, there are savings for you, too. The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Hardcover Set is nearly 40 percent off, marked down to $75.82 from its original $125 price. BTS fans can take home the BTS Butter CD for $20.50 (orig. $26.98), and Star Wars fans can enjoy the building process with this Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model for $79.99 (orig. $99.99).

Check out some of the best deals Walmart has to offer you ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday below. 

Walmart Laptop and Tablet Deals:

Walmart TV Deals:

Walmart Speaker and Headphone Deals:

Walmart Gaming Deals

Walmart Collectible Deals:

Walmart Home Entertainment Deals:

