The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops
Holiday shopping is tons of fun, and finding the perfect gift for someone can feel totally satisfying. But the experience can also be stressful, and with this year's predicted supply-chain issues and shipping delays, habitual last-minute shoppers may find themselves extra worried about successfully completing their holiday shopping lists. But don't fear — many retailers are offering plenty of great deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you won't have to wait until the end of November to save on gifts (and treats for yourself). Whether you're looking to upgrade your home theater, pick up a new video game, find a pair of headphones, or anything else within the realm of entertainment, Walmart has you covered.
Bose is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to audio, and at Walmart, you can currently save $80 on the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds and $130 on Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. That means whether you prefer in-ear or over-the-ear listening, you can enjoy the high-quality sound of a Bose product without paying full price.
Laptops and tablets are also on sale. You can save over $160 on the Lenovo Legion 5 if you're looking for a model designed for gaming, or $170 on the HP 15 for a laptop that can do a little bit of everything. And if you're looking to improve your movie and TV-streaming experiences, Walmart once again has you covered. You can take home a whopping 65-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV for $3,297.99 — that's 49 percent off its original $6,499.99 price tag. But if 65-inches is a bit too big for you, this 32-inch TCL Roku Smart TV is marked down by over 20 percent.
And tech isn't the only category you can shop. If you love all things collectible and pop culture-related, there are savings for you, too. The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Hardcover Set is nearly 40 percent off, marked down to $75.82 from its original $125 price. BTS fans can take home the BTS Butter CD for $20.50 (orig. $26.98), and Star Wars fans can enjoy the building process with this Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model for $79.99 (orig. $99.99).
Check out some of the best deals Walmart has to offer you ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday below.
Walmart Laptop and Tablet Deals:
- HP 15 Laptop, $329 (orig. $499)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop, $799 (orig. $909.99)
- Acer Chromebook Spin Convertible Laptop, $155 (orig. $299)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (32GB, Silver), $119 (orig. $159)
- ASUS 14" Ryzen 5 2-in-1 Laptop, $529 (orig. $599)
Walmart TV Deals:
- Samsung 32-inch The Frame Smart TV, $447.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $1,047.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, $3,297.99 (orig. $6,499.99)
- TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV, $159 (orig. $199.99)
- TCL 55-inch Class QLED Roku Smart TV, $499 (orig. $699.99)
Walmart Speaker and Headphone Deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $59 (orig. $149.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $179 (orig. $299)
- JBL Flip Essential, $59 (orig. $99)
- JBL PartyBox Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $299 (orig. $369.95)
Walmart Gaming Deals
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch) $39.82 (orig. $49.99)
- Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Video Game Travel Case, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Samsung 34-inch Class LED Monitor, $279 (orig. $399.99)
- LG 32-inch UltraGear QHD Monitor, $249 (orig. $349)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset, $61.46 (orig. $99.99)
Walmart Collectible Deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Hardcover Set, $75.82 (orig. $125)
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Anime Heroes One Piece Monkey D. Luffy Action Figure, $19.96 (orig. $39.97)
- BTS Butter CD, $20.50 (orig. $26.98)
- Lego Star Wars Yoda Collectible Building Model, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
Walmart Home Entertainment Deals:
- Epson Home Cinema Projector (Refurbished), $1,398 (orig. $1,599.99)
- LG Streaming Ultra-HD Blu-Ray Player, $175 (orig. $279)
- Roku Express 4K Streaming Player, $29.88 (orig. $35)
- Vizio Home Theater Soundbar, $159.88 (orig. $188)
- Samsung Channel Soundbar, $99 (orig. $119.99)
