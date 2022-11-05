Kickstart your holiday shopping before Black Friday with these holiday gift deals, and score up to 70 percent off
The holiday season is quickly approaching! That means it's time to plan for the dinners you'll be hosting, prepare your home with all the festive decorations, and, of course, start looking for epic holiday gifts for all your loved ones.
Holiday shopping can, unfortunately, quickly turn into an expensive endeavor, especially if you don't have anything exact in mind for a specific person. Luckily there are plenty of gift-worthy toys, video games, tech gadgets, home items, and more currently on sale, so you can start tackling your holiday shopping to-do list without paying full price, ahead of Black Friday. Instead of getting right to shopping the day after Thanksgiving, you can start checking names off your list now, so when Black Friday rolls around on Nov. 25, you'll already be ahead.
So, if you're ready to commence your holiday gift search, but aren't sure exactly where to begin, we've rounded up some of the best ongoing early Black Friday deals on pop culture-inspired gifts from Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy to help you out. We rounded up big-ticket tech options such as headphones, tablets, and video games for all different types of gaming systems, too, so you're sure to find plenty of options for just about everyone on your list.
Amazon early Black Friday gift deals
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $249 (orig. $329)
- Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack for Nintendo Switch, $29.97 (orig. $39.99)
- Harry Potter Paperback Box Set, $29.14 with coupon (orig. $86.93)
- Star Wars Burned Wooden Spoons Utensil Set, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex Funko Pop, $8.99 (orig. $11.99)
- Friends Central Perk Ceramic Cookie Jar, $39.95 (orig. $53.99)
- Lego Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent Calendar, $35.99 (orig. $44.99)
Amazon really never disappoints when it comes to its early Black Friday deals. If you have some little ones in your life, you can never go wrong with an advent calendar, like this Lego Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent Calendar. Or, get their Funko Pop collection going, as the Jurassic World Dominion T. Rex Funko Pop is currently $8, and the Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack strategy game is 70 percent off its original price, bringing it to just $12.
One item that makes for a great stocking stuffer is the Amazon Fire Stick 4K, which is 50 percent off right now. The streaming device lets you watch more than one million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You can even ask Alexa to stream music and check the weather for you. It has racked up more than 155,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers who say this Fire Stick is "easy to use" and "much faster" than previous models.
There's an opportunity to save on another type of popular tech, too, with Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones marked down to $249. The over-ear headphones feature two different levels of noise cancellation, which makes for an overall better listening experience, no matter where you are. Plus, you can get up to 24 hours of battery life from a single charge, and a quick 15-minute charge offers up to three hours of battery when you're in a hurry. Just take it from a five-star reviewer who said they should've bought these headphones years ago: "If you travel very much at all, do yourself a favor and invest in your sanity. [The headphones] make so much [of a] difference in how you feel after a flight."
Target early Black Friday gift deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-Inch Tablet, $109.99 (orig. $159.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Arcade1Up Pac-Man Jr. Home Arcade, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
Target is offering you plenty of opportunities to save on popular tech and video games. Ready to introduce someone to the world of Apple AirPods? The second-generation version of the wireless Bluetooth earbuds is marked down to $90 right now. Plus, you can score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet that has up to 13 hours of battery life for just $110.
If you're looking for a more splurge-worthy, retro-style gift, for a younger child, there is the Arcade1Up Pac-Man Jr. Home Arcade, which is intended for kids age five and up and is $100 off its typical price tag, so you can snag it for $200. The machine stands 36 inches tall and features a lightweight, yet sturdy design, serving as a great way to introduce the kids in your life to the joys of the arcade experience you know and love.
Walmart early Black Friday gift deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $149 (orig. $199)
- Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020), $349 (orig. $469)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, $47.99 (orig. $59.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets, $119.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado Funko Pop, $8.78 (orig. $11.07)
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Funko Pop Collectors Set, $31.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Pyrex Star Wars Glass Storage 6-Piece Set, $24.97 (orig. $35.99)
Star Wars fans will be happy to hear they can save on both collectibles and kitchenware at Walmart. The Star Wars Mandalorian Funko Pop Collectors Set comes with three figures, Marshal, Fennec Shand, and Luke with Child, and is $32 right now. The Pyrex Star Wars Glass Storage Six-Piece Set is 30 percent off its original price, so you buy it for $25. The set includes three glass containers with plastic lids, each designed with classic Star Wars characters, that will easily store lunch and snacks whether you're traveling to a galaxy far far away, or just to work.
And if you or a friend love to build Lego sets, you can save $30 right now on the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets. The collectible set includes 10 mini-figures, well-known rooms like the Great Hall, Dumbledore's golden-owl lectern, the sorting hat, the Basilisk Snake, and even a golden Lord Voldemort, among its many features. It's no wonder shoppers have called it "spectacular," and "the best Lego set in a decade!"
Best Buy early Black Friday gift deals
- Astro Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset, $19.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Logitech Pro X Superlight Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse, $109.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Wired Gaming Keyboard, $26.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Samsung Odyssey 24-inch LED Curved Gaming Monitor, $149.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers for Nintendo Switch, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition for Xbox Series X, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $52.99 (orig. $59.99)
Best Buy has a lot of great deals for gamers. You can save $220 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, which is marked down to $580, and has a UHD 4K resolution. If you would prefer a curved monitor instead, you can save $100 on the 24-inch Samsung Odyssey LED Curved Gaming Monitor, which is marked down to $150. You can also save on the Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard, which is a wired, mechanical model with keys backlit by Razer's signature Chroma RGB lighting system. The keyboard would normally cost you $60, but it's currently 55 percent off, so you can take it home for $27.
Popular games for different consoles are also on sale. Persona 5 Strikers for the Nintendo Switch is currently $32, which is 20 percent off its original $40 price, while Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition for the Xbox Series X is currently $20, which is 50 percent off its original $40 price. The highly popular Elden Ring for PlayStation 5 that one shopper called "an instant classic" is on sale too.
