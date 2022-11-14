Amazon's early Black Friday sales on headphones, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, and more go up to 68 percent off
We all know that the real highlights of November are the days right after Thanksgiving — Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as that's when you find the best shopping deals and can score sought-after items for everyone on your holiday list at a discount.
For most, that means shopping is a totally online event, and right now, prior to the start of the holiday shopping weekend, which kicks off on Nov. 25, Amazon is already featuring tons of early Black Friday deals in categories all across the retailer, including tech.
We're talking headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, video games, and so much more are already marked down. For any kind of tech you're looking to buy, there's likely an early Black Friday deal offered at Amazon. Take a look at the list below broken down into categories to find serious discounts on 34 top-rated tech gadgets, especially if you're trying to get all your shopping done before the holidays really pick up. Those on your gift list will appreciate these in-demand items — and hey, there's nothing to say you can't buy something for yourself, too.
Best overall early Black Friday deals
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Headphones, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Powerful Portable Speaker, $148 (orig. $279.99)
- Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, $15.99 (orig. $49.99)
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart TV, $131.50 (orig. $229.99)
- Fossil 42mm Gen 5E Smartwatch, $149 (orig. $249)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, $299.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
Early Black Friday headphones deals
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Headphones, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $229.99 (orig. $249)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds, $39.95 (orig. $49.95)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $469 (orig. $549)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $179.95 (orig. 249.95)
For a high-quality pair of earbuds from a top-name brand, look no further than the Studio Buds from Beats, which are both wireless and noise-canceling. These headphones come in five colors and can work for up to eight hours at a time before needing a charge, and right now, they're going for $100. "The magnets on them are strong, the battery life is amazing, and the sound quality is fire," wrote one reviewer.
If you aren't in the market for earbuds, though, and want to splurge a bit, the Apple AirPods Max are also marked down. These popular over-ear headphones are spatial audio enabled, feature active noise cancelation that blocks outside noise, and have transparency mode that allows you to hear everything around you; essentially, you can choose which listening experience you want at any given moment. They're designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions and offer up to 20 hours of listening.
The now-$469 headphones have racked up more than 8,300 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one five-star reviewer sharing that the audio is "crisp and clear" with "incredible" noise cancellation, adding that the over-ear AirPods are the "most comfortable headphones" they've ever worn.
Early Black Friday video games and accessories deals
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, $15.99 (orig. $49.99)
- FIFA 23 for PlayStation 4, $29 (orig. $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5, $26.88 (orig. $39.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, $24.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone, $103.69 (orig. $129.99)
- JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $39.95)
Amazon is stocked with early deals on video games and accessories that will have avid gamers leveling up.
If you're looking for a game to gift, there's the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, which has more than 58,000 five-star total ratings from shoppers on sale for $50. You can bring the game of Monopoly to life with the combo of Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness for Xbox One that's just $16, a whopping 68 percent off, and snap up Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 for under $30. And according to a shopper, the game "has been upgraded significantly from the PS4 version" thanks to its "faster loading times, better graphics, [and] improved gameplay."
And if you want to add on a pair of gaming headphones, there's an over-ear option from JBL that delivers immersive gaming audio, according to the brand. The headphones feature a detachable boom microphone with echo-canceling technology, which allows users to focus on their gaming teammates' voices.
Shopping for the perfect mic? You won't want to miss this USB microphone from Logitech going for 20 percent right now. It's a great tool for streaming, podcasting, watching videos, and more, thanks to its enhanced sound quality and multiple pickup settings. "I have been using the Yeti for streaming for quite some time now and it is the best investment I have made," wrote a five-star reviewer. They added, "the sound quality is so clear."
Early Black Friday Bluetooth speakers deals
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker, $149.95 (orig. $179.95)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $80.44 (orig. $99.99)
- Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $119)
- Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Powerful Portable Speaker, $148 (orig. $279.99)
When in doubt, a portable Bluetooth speaker is always an appreciated gift, and there are plenty on sale ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Amazon right now. There's the JBL Charge 5, a waterproof and dustproof speaker that is available in four colors, including blue and black, and can play for up to 20 hours on a single charge. The device is also PartyBoost enabled, which means it can sync up with another PartyBoost-compatible speaker so you can get double the sound.
The Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is small but powerful, as it delivers a clear sound with deep bass and is constructed from durable materials, so it can be easily taken outside. The waterproof speaker has a tear-resistant silicone strap too, so you can secure the device to a backpack, beach cooler, or handlebars with ease. Its battery can last for up to six hours on a single charge and the speaker has an integrated microphone so you can take phone calls directly from it, too.
It's no wonder one shopper enthused: "This is far and away the best small speaker I've used yet… everything sounds authentic."
Early Black Friday TV deals
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart TV, $131.50 (orig. $229.99)
- LG 43-Inch Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV, $296.99 (orig. $326.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart TV, $698 (orig. $999.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, $797.99 (orig. $997.99)
For those hoping to nab a new TV, there are tons of great early deals live at Amazon. There's the Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, which is going for $300 right now, its lowest price in 30 days. The best-selling device features a 4K Ultra- HD vibrant picture quality and plenty of movie and TV options, as you can easily watch any of your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more, along with live and free TV. Plus, the Fire TV comes with an accompanying Alexa remote. And one shopper simply described it as "a masterfully designed television set."
If you're in the market for a bigger screen, there's a 65-inch QLED option from Samsung that has 4K resolution, dual LED backlights, and a voice assistant built-in, ready to help you find exactly what you want to watch. Plus, the television even allows you to stream Xbox games without a console in its Gaming Hub when you sign up for Game Pass.
Early Black Friday smartwatches deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch, $179 (orig. $249.99)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Smartwatch, $51.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Fossil 42mm Gen 5E Smartwatch, $149 (orig. $249)
Smartwatch fans, this one is for you. Prior to the start of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, snap up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $179, and enjoy its many health-focused features like a sleep monitor, an ECG heart tracker, and advanced workout tracking. You're able to connect calls, texts, notifications, and music streaming from your phone, all accessible with a simple tap, and can access Google services and apps, too.
One shopper highlighted that the watch "pairs seamlessly" with their phone and is so useful that "it's literally like wearing a small phone on your wrist."
If aesthetics are more your priority, check out this Gen 5E smartwatch from Fossil, which comes in colors such as rose gold and gold and silver combo, and is going for 40 percent off right now. The watch features hundreds of apps and automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, and more. Plus, you can stay connected to your phone so you'll never miss a call or text.
"This watch doesn't even look like a smartwatch. It is very stylish and can be worn with my business attire," a five-star reviewer wrote.
Early Black Friday laptop and tablet deals
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop (256 GB), $799.99 (orig. $999)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, $299.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro (256 GB), $1,599.99 (orig. $1,999)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Everyday Gaming Laptop, $599.98 (orig. $899.99)
- Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (64 GB), $299 (orig. $329)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5-Inch (128 GB), $269.62 (orig. $329.99)
Need a new laptop? Good news — the Apple MacBook Air is on sale right now. It boasts an 8-gigabyte memory, delivers faster performance than the previous generation while using less power, has up to 18 hours of battery life, and has a vivid 13.3-inch display. "This is hands down the best laptop I have ever purchased," a shopper wrote, and added that "the battery lasts what feels like a lifetime."
If you're not looking for something a little different that can function as both a laptop and a tablet, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook, which is marked down to $300. The 13-inch touchscreen device has 128 gigabytes of storage and is simple to use, as you just have to log in to your Google account, and you're all set with access to your email, documents, calendar, and more.
A shopper pointed out that "this is the perfect Chromebook for a college student," and highlighted that "it's lightweight, with a lighted keyboard to use during the dark."
Early Black Friday streaming devices deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Chromecast with Google TV, $39.98 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation), $114 (orig. $199)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
Last but not least, make sure not to miss the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on streaming devices. Of course, there is the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which you can score for $25, which is 50 percent less than its usual price.
The device provides a 4K Ultra HD viewing experience and home theater-quality audio. It allows you access to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes from various streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, and you can listen to millions of songs. Plus, it has an Alexa Voice Remote. One shopper called the Fire TV Stick "simply amazing" and shared that "setting it up is a breeze," too.
Other on-sale options include a 4K Google TV Chromecast that allows users to stream content quickly and in top quality. "Of all the smart TV devices I've used, this is my favorite," a reviewer commented. "The setup is smooth, and it controls the TV seamlessly."
There's also the Apple TV 4K, which features 64 gigabytes of storage and seriously immersive sound, and is 40 percent off. "It's super reliable, it's really fast, and picture quality is amazing," wrote one shopper.
No matter what you're looking for to gift or treat yourself to this holiday, there are tons of noteworthy tech deals already live at Amazon before the official start of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shop more of our top picks below.
