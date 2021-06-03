Amazon’s early Prime Day TV deals are already live — up to 41 percent off

Toshiba's 50-inch Fire TV with 4K UHD resolution is arguably the best deal to score right now: Typically priced at $430, Prime members can now get it for just $310. Shoppers who want a smaller screen but with equally high definition can pick up Insignia's 43-inch screen for just $220; both TVs include Fire TV capabilities, meaning you can stream live TV and content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more as long as you have a separate subscription to these services.