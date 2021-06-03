Amazon’s early Prime Day TV deals are already live — up to 41 percent off
Shoppers, take note: Amazon has announced that its annual blowout sale, Prime Day, will be Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, this year. After moving the sale to the fall for 2020, Prime Day has returned to its typical summer slot with "over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more," according to the company.
Prime Day has historically featured huge markdowns on TVs, gaming, and popular electronics from Apple as well as toy brands like Funko, with its ultra-low prices only open to shoppers who have Prime memberships (which cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year). As a teaser, the company also launched early Prime Day deals today with Toshiba and Insignia Fire TVs up to 41 percent off and Amazon devices as much as half off.
Toshiba's 50-inch Fire TV with 4K UHD resolution is arguably the best deal to score right now: Typically priced at $430, Prime members can now get it for just $310. Shoppers who want a smaller screen but with equally high definition can pick up Insignia's 43-inch screen for just $220; both TVs include Fire TV capabilities, meaning you can stream live TV and content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more as long as you have a separate subscription to these services.
Even if you're not in the market for a new TV, shoppers who want to add Fire TV to their current screens can get the Fire TV Stick Lite or the 4K Fire TV Cube on sale. And if you're upgrading your smart home gadgets, the company's signature Alexa-powered home speakers like the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and the Fire TV Blaster are as little as $20.
The countdown to Prime Day officially begins today, with more deals inevitably dropping between now and Monday, June 21. Shop these 13 early Prime Day entertainment deals below before they're out of stock.
Early Amazon Prime Day TV deals
- Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition, $219.99 (orig. $319.99)
- Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition, $129.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition, $309.99 (orig. $429.99)
- Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Fire TV Cube, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Fire TV Blaster, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
Early Amazon Prime Day devices deals
- Echo Dot 4th Gen, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Echo Show 5 1st Gen, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Echo Dot, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Show 8 1st Gen, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Echo 4th Gen, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
Related content: