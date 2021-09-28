See artwork for the world's first Donkey Kong roller coaster coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which will be partially created by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Get a first look at the Donkey Kong roller coaster barreling to Universal Studios Japan

Universal's latest theme park expansion will have you saying "let's-a-go" to Japan, as the studio's Japanese resort is getting a new Donkey Kong-themed expansion.

The Osaka-based Universal Studios Japan announced Tuesday it is set to open the world's first Donkey Kong roller coaster in 2024, as part of a massive addition to the existing Super Nintendo World land that opened in February and features numerous attractions inspired by iconic Nintendo video game characters (including Mario Kart and Yoshi rides).

Specific details on the Donkey Kong coaster — which will be created with help from the video game's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto — are still under wraps, but the concept art appears to show track closely modeled after the video game series' iconic mine cart levels.

Donkey Kong - Super Nintendo World 'Donkey Kong' roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Japan. | Credit: Universal

New interactive experiences using "innovative technology," themed merchandise, and food options are also on deck for the Donkey Kong expansion, as well as immersive recreations of the "lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," according to the official description.

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," Miyamoto said in a statement. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

Though not confirmed, eagle-eyed fans noticed what appears to be Donkey Kong-inspired theming in the concept art for the Universal Orlando resort's upcoming Epic Universe park when it was unveiled back in 2019, meaning rides and attractions inspired by the video game series could be on the way to Florida as well.

Universal's Epic Universe Universal's Epic Universe theme park. | Credit: Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

Following its debut as an arcade game in 1981, the Donkey Kong video game series — starring the titular ape — went on to sell over 65 million units worldwide.

