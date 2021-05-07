Disney Imagineer responds to backlash over Snow White ride's 'non-consensual' kiss

"Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate," said Jim Shull.

Longtime Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has responded to the overwhelming backlash that has been circulating since Snow White's Enchanted Wish — the updated Snow White ride at Disneyland — debuted a few weeks ago and included what many felt was a "non-consensual kiss" between Prince Charming and Snow White.

"Allowing for the fact that cultural changes occur over decades it must be acknowledged that in the context of the tale on which the film is based that the ride is accurate," Shull, an executive creative director for Disney Imagineering and a 33-year veteran of the company, wrote on Twitter. "People are of course allowed to dislike the story but the Imagineering team did a spectacular job!"

The original ride used an ending that included the Evil Queen falling to her death, a sometimes scary and jarring moment for young children. The updated ride now ends with Prince Charming giving "true love's kiss" to Snow White in order wake her from eternal sleep after being poisoned by the Evil Queen's apple. Criticism for the moment mounted after an article written by theme park reviewers Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine went viral, calling out the ending as outdated and inappropriate for the current day.

While there many who were outraged at Disney's update to the ride, there were just as many who felt the criticism towards the choice was overblown.

A representative for Disney Parks didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.