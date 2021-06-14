Hop on the Mugen Train and pre-order these Demon Slayer Funko Pops from Walmart

Tanjiro Funko Pop

Tanjiro is as kind as he is strong, and he is arguably one of the most recognizable shōnen male leads. Maybe it's his unmistakable black and green checkered haori, or maybe it's his distinct forehead scar. It could also be his hanafuda earrings, which even the characters in the show use to distinguish him. All these marks are detailed on his Funko Pop, as is his unique black-blade demon slaying sword. Tanjiro looks like he is ready to do what he does best - give his all to defend and protect his family and friends.

